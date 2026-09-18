Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Critical Series vs Streaking Marlins

The San Diego Padres are in a much better spot than where they were just two short months ago.

At the All-Star Break, the question was whether or not the Padres would even make it to the postseason. Now with a four-game advantage over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final wild-card spot and just one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies Chicago Cubs, the question has shifted to where their seeding will be.

Over the course of the seven-game road trip, the Friars went 6-1 and put up 49 runs. Manager Craig Stammen spoke on his team's dominance during this stretch and how he wants to keep it up back at home against the Miami Marlins.

“We took care of business on the trip,” Stammen said. “We looked at this part of the schedule, knew we had to play well. … Good for us to end this road trip on a really high note, heading back home in a really good spot.”

Padres vs Marlins Pitching Probables

Friday, Sept. 18: RHP Nick Pivetta vs. RHP Tyler Phillips

Pivetta has looked every bit as solid as was expected out of him in his last two starts after missing nearly five months with a flexor strain in his right elbow. In those nine total innings, he has struck out seven, allowed as many hits, walked no batters and allowed just two earned runs.

Phillips has a 3.55 ERA this season through 35 appearances (18 starts). He is among the best in baseball in terms of off speed run value (ranking in the 91st percentile). The third-most used pitch in his six-pitch arsenal — his splitter — has allowed a batting average of just .133 on the year.

Saturday, Sept. 19: RHP Casey Mize vs. RHP Eury Pérez

Through Mize's first eight starts in a Padres uniform, he has a 5.97 ERA. His most recent start featured his second win since his arrival and two earned runs in five innings of work.

Pérez has a 98 mph fastball that puts him in the 91st percentile among active hurlers. On the year, the 23-year-old has totaled a 3.99 ERA through 27 starts.

Sunday, Sept. 20: RHP Walker Buehler vs. RHP Sandy Alcantara

Buehler has a 4.58 ERA on the year, but just a 3.31 mark since the All-Star break. His seven-pitch arsenal has fooled batters all season long, but his slider is perhaps his most effective weapon, as opposing batters have hit just .143 against that offering.

Alcantara is coming off his first relief appearance since 2017 on Wednesday and earned his first career save as well. On the year, the once sought-after Padres trade piece has a 3.84 ERA across a league-high 206 innings. He also leads the majors with 32 starts and 861 batters faced, but luckily for San Diego, he leads MLB with 195 hits allowed.

How to Watch Padres vs Marlins September 18-20

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

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