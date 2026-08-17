Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series vs Mets

After their six-game win streak was snapped by the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday, the San Diego Padres got back on track Sunday with a 5-0 victory.

They will try to keep that momentum going Monday, when they visit the New York Mets for the first of three games at Citi Field.

Every game is critical for the Padres, who are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies (67-58) for the final National League wild-card berth, with the Arizona Diamondbacks (66-59) lurking one game behind.

The two teams are headed in opposite directions.

The Mets (56-69) have already fired manager Carlos Mendoza, replaced him on an interim basis with former Padres skipper Andy Green, and traded several key players ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline. Naturally, they then won eight of their next 11 games.

The Padres have won nine of 12 games over the same stretch, so perhaps neither team is catching the other at a good time.

Padres vs Mets Probable Pitchers

Monday, Aug. 17: RHP Walker Buehler (7-5, 4.88 ERA) vs. RHP Nolan McLean (8-8, 3.42)

McLean has been the Mets' best pitcher this season. He's personally responsible for eight of the Mets' league-worst 27 wins by their starters.

Buehler has been more valuable than his surface stats suggest merely by staying healthy and providing innings for a Padres team that no longer needs him to be an ace. Still, a loss to the Mets would be a disappointment following what might be Buehler's best two-stretch start of the season (10 IP, 2 ER against the Brewers and Diamondbacks).

Tuesday, Aug. 18: LHP Robbie Ray (10-7, 3.28 ERA) vs. LHP Zac Thornton (3-3, 2.78)

Thornton might be the toughest matchup of the series for the Padres, for the simple reason that they've never seen him before. The rookie is making the ninth start of his career, bringing a low ERA that belies his barrel-missing ability (18.9% whiff rate, 41% hard-hit rate, 4.85 xERA per Statcast).

Ray limited the Brewers to two hits and two runs in his last start. His success in the past at Citi Field (opponents hit .204/.282/.452 against him in Queens) also bodes well.

Wednesday, Aug. 19: RHP Michael King (8-8, 3.41 ERA) vs. RHP Robert Stock (0-2, 6.57)

The Padres will have to turn a blind eye to Stock's charming social media persona for a day. The former Padres reliever (2018-19) is getting his longest runway to start at the major league level at age 36. It hasn't gone well so far.

A New York native, King is facing the Mets for the second time this season. They roughed him up for four runs in six innings in a 5-0 loss on June 5 at Petco Park.

How to Watch Padres vs Mets August 17-19

First pitch for Monday's series opener is 4:10 p.m. PT/7:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Tuesday's game is 4:10 p.m. PT/7:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Wednesday's series finale is 10:10 a.m. PT/1:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

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