Projecting the Padres' Playoff Roster for the NLDS Against the Brewers

The San Diego Padres made quick work of the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card round, and are now heading to Milwaukee to take on the top-seeded Milwaukee Brewers.

In the best-of-three wild-card round, the Padres carried 15 position players and 11 pitchers on their roster. In the NLDS, they'll carry at least one more pitcher — and potentially two — for the best-of-five series.

Here's a prediction for how the Padres' roster will look come Saturday.

Position Players (14)

Catchers (3)

Luis Campusano

Freddy Fermin

Ethan Salas

Infielders (6)

Miguel Andujar

Xander Bogaerts

Jake Cronenworth

Ty France

Manny Machado

Gavin Sheets

Outfielders (5)

Jase Bowen

Dustin Harris

Jackson Merrill

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Samad Taylor

What's Different From the Wild-Card Roster?

Austin Hays, who started both games for the Padres in the wild-card round, has been left off the roster in this prediction.

The Padres gave him an opportunity as the starting DH in both games, but he went 0-for-5 altogether and 0-for-2 against left-hander Matthew Boyd.

The Padres will instead use Miguel Andujar as their right-handed bat to face left-handed pitching.

Elsewhere, Jase Bowen will remain on the roster as a defensive replacement option in left field. Finally, the team will continue to carry three catchers.

Pitchers (12)

Jason Adam (R)

Walker Buehler (R)

Michael King (R)

Yuki Matsui (L)

Mason Miller (R)

Adrian Morejon (L)

Joe Musgrove (R)

Wandy Peralta (L)

Nick Pivetta (R)

Robbie Ray (L)

Bradgley Rodriguez (R)

Randy Vasquez (R)

What's Different From the Wild-Card Roster?

The Padres will carry one additional pitcher in the NLDS (but still won't carry 13 until the NL Championship Series — which is a best-of-seven series — assuming they make it).

However, there are a couple changes in this prediction, as right-hander Randy Vasquez and left-hander Wandy Peralta are added to the roster.

The one pitcher who's left off is right-hander David Morgan. The Padres will likely choose to include Vasquez since he can provide length (and pitched well late in the regular season). With Vasquez's inclusion, the Padres won't need the right-handed Morgan, and will instead opt for the lefty Peralta.

The Padres could use another lefty since Robbie Ray may be used as a starting pitcher, leaving Yuki Matsui, Adrian Morejon and Peralta as the lone lefties in the bullpen.

Padres Starting Pitchers for NLDS

While not announced yet, it appears Walker Buehler will start Game 1 on Saturday. Then, Michael King could pitch Game 2 and Nick Pivetta Game 3. In a potential Game 4, San Diego would have to decide between starting Ray or going back to Buehler on short rest (depending on how he looked in Game 1).

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