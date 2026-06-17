MLB Announces Suspension for Padres Pitcher

Ahead of the series finale between the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals, one relief pitcher has officially been suspended by Major League Baseball.

Padres reliever Ron Marinaccio will begin serving his two-game suspension for the finale against St. Louis. The second game will come on Friday in the opener against the Texas Rangers

The timing of this suspension means that the Padres will be down one relief pitcher for the finale with the Cardinals. Padres insider Kevin Acee reported the news of the suspension coming down from three games.

Ron Marinaccio’s suspension reduced to two games. He will begin serving that suspension today.



The Padres will be down a reliever today against the Cardinals and Friday against the Rangers. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) June 17, 2026

This suspension stems from Marinaccio and manager Craig Stammen both being ejected from this past Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. In the ninth inning of Saturday's contest, Marinaccio hit Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson by a pitch.

Padres star Xander Bogaerts was hit in the head by a pitch in the fifth inning of the same game, so Marinaccio may have been trying to get even. Marinaccio had originally been suspended for three games, so he saw a reduction from the league after his appeal.

YEAH ATTA BOY CRAIG!! Stammen gives the umps an earful after Marinaccio is ejected. https://t.co/QRzBgebXDR pic.twitter.com/7aIQFg5XLt — Ash GC ⚾️ (@Ash_Padres) June 13, 2026

After the game on Saturday, Marinaccio reflected on the situation. The right-hander said that he was just trying to pitch inside against Henderson and that he didn't intend to hit the Orioles star.

“He's a great hitter. You’ve got to make hitters like that uncomfortable at times, and I pulled a fastball a little bit too much there,” Marinaccio said. “I could understand the visual, a couple guys pitching inside earlier, but there were no warnings.”

Stammen echoed a similar sentiment to his pitcher following the incident. The manager was suspended for the opening game of the series on Monday against the Cardinals.

“We need to pitch [Henderson] inside. If he gets extended, he's going to do what he did yesterday,” Stammen said. “That's part of pitching, is to be able to pitch inside. Pitch between the plate and the body, and it hit him. I don't know why they tossed [Marinaccio]. I guess maybe because Bogaerts got hit. But it's frustrating that they would make a decision that quick."

Nonetheless, the Padres will be without Marinaccio for the next two games, and others in the bullpen will need to step up. The right-hander has made 25 appearances this season for San Diego, posting an ERA of 3.82 over 37.2 innings of work.

The Padres remain without star closer Mason Miller, who's on the Bereavement/Family Medical Leave List.

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