Padres to Be Without Mason Miller for Cardinals Series

The San Diego Padres announced a roster move ahead of Monday's series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Right-handed pitcher Mason Miller was placed on the Bereavement/Family Medical Leave List while left-handed pitcher Kyle Hart was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to take his spot on the active roster.

Additionally, outfielder Bryce Johnson cleared waivers and has been sent outright to Triple-A El Paso. Johnson was designated for assignment last week, but now remains in the organization.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/ne8fGCJfLw — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 15, 2026

Mason Miller in Midst of Dominant Season for Padres

Miller recorded a four-out save on Sunday to clinch the series win over the Baltimore Orioles, striking out three of the four batters he faced.

Miller is now a perfect 19-for-19 in save opportunities this season, sporting a microscopic 0.90 ERA across 30 innings of work. He has 59 strikeouts to just 12 walks and has allowed 12 hits this year.

Miller has been the best closer in baseball this year, and arguably the most dominant pitcher. He's been a real weapon for San Diego out of the bullpen, essentially confirming they'll win a game if they're leading when he pitches.

It's currently unknown what personal matter Miller is dealing with. Players are able to be on the Bereavement List for three to seven days.

Padres Recall Kyle Hart to Replace Mason Miller

As for the corresponding move, Hart is rejoining the big league bullpen after being optioned last month.

Hart had a 5.40 ERA across 12 appearances (16.2 innings) this year before being sent down. Since joining Triple-A, he's made 11 appearances, compiling a 7.36 ERA over 14.2 innings.

Who Will Replace Mason Miller as Padres Closer vs Cardinals?

The Padres have a few options to replace Miller as the team's closer this week. It's also likely they won't have a set ninth inning option, and instead pick someone based on the matchups (if a save situation arises).

Right-handed pitcher Jason Adam and left-hander Adrian Morejon are the two most likely options to pitch in a save situation this week.

The team will then likely rely on right-hander Bradgley Rodriguez and lefty Yuki Matsui in higher-leverage situations.

Padres Outright Bryce Johnson

As for the final part of the roster move, the Padres didn't lose Johnson to another team, which is great news for their overall depth.

Johnson was designated for assignment after hitting .178 with an OPS of .451 this year. He brings good defense and base running, and will now remain in the organization as outfield depth in Triple-A.

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