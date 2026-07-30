Padres Announce Starting Pitching Plan For Final Series Before Trade Deadline vs Giants

The San Diego Padres are getting set for their final series ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, a four-game matchup against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park.

San Diego has been playing much better as of late, having won five straight games entering this series. After sweeping the Miami Marlins, the Padres made quick work of the Colorado Rockies in a short two-game series.

The Padres now hold a record of 55-53, sitting just 1.5 games back of the final wild-card spot in the National League. Despite everything that has gone wrong for San Diego this year, this team is in the thick of the playoff hunt, which could impact how the front office navigates the trade deadline.

As for the Giants, they enter this matchup with a record of 46-62, coming off winning two of three from the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

Padres vs Giants Probable Pitchers

Thursday, July 30: LHP JP Sears vs LHP Robbie Ray

Sears gets the nod to open the series for the Padres, and he's been a major help to a decimated starting rotation. The left-hander has filled in nicely for multiple injured pitchers, with him recording a 3.86 ERA in six appearances (five starts).

The veteran last pitched against Miami, going 3.1 innings and allowing zero runs on just one hit. In that game, San Diego elected to use Randy Vásquez as an opener for Sears against the Marlins, and the team could use the same strategy, this team with Sears starting.

Facing the Padres will be Ray, who has put together another nice season for the Giants. Ray has a 3.16 ERA over 21 appearances (20 starts), giving San Francisco a reliable arm in the rotation.

This could be his last start before the deadline as he's expected to be traded.

Friday, July 31: TBA vs LHP Carson Whisenhunt

The Padres haven't yet announced a starting pitcher for Friday's game, as it will probably depend on who they use on Thursday.

However, one of Germán Márquez or Randy Vásquez will almost certainly take down some of the innings as San Diego continues its "pitching chaos" strategy.

Márquez pitched last Friday against the Marlins, allowing one run while striking out four over 2.1 innings.

Overall, he has a 5.17 ERA over 11 appearances (10 starts). The right-hander has faced San Francisco this year, giving up four runs on eight hits over three innings in March.

As for Vásquez, he has a 4.68 ERA on the season. Since coming off the injured list, he's allowed three runs in 6.1 innings.

Taking the ball for the Giants will be Whisenhunt, who's only made three appearances this season. In this time, the left-hander has recorded a 4.60 ERA across 15.2 innings.

Saturday, August 1: RHP Walker Buehler vs RHP Tyler Mahle

The Padres will be turning to Buehler in the third game of the series, with the right-hander having put together two solid starts in a row. In his last 11 innings, Buehler has allowed four runs while striking out 10 batters.

For the year, Buehler owns a 5.13 ERA over 21 starts. It's been an up-and-down year for the veteran, with the team never knowing which version of Buehler they'll get.

Mahle will be getting the ball for the Giants in this game, with the right-hander having a 4.96 ERA on the year. The right-hander threw six shutout innings in his last start against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Sunday, August 2: RHP Michael King vs RHP Landen Roupp

King will get the ball for the Padres in the finale, and he'll look for a stronger outing than his last start. The right-hander allowed four runs over six innings against the Rockies, which was the first time he had given up more than two runs in July.

Overall, King has been excellent for San Diego this season, with the righty posting a 3.38 ERA over 22 starts. This could potentially be King's final outing for the Padres, with the veteran being placed in trade rumors as of late.

The Giants are countering with Roupp, who allowed four runs over 3.2 innings against Milwaukee in his last outing. Roupp has been up and down all season, with the right-hander owning a 4.12 ERA over 21 starts.

How to Watch Padres vs Giants July 30-August 2

First pitch for Thursday's series opener is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Friday's game is 6:45 p.m. PT/9:45 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Apple TV+.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV, KFMB 8.1 (CBS) and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 1:10 pm. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

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