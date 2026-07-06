Padres To Be Without Jason Adam for Significant Time in Brutal Update

The San Diego Padres have dealt with multiple injuries to the pitching staff this season, both in the starting rotation and the bullpen.

Now, the Padres will be without one of their more reliable bullpen arms for the foreseeable future as veteran right-hander Jason Adam will be out for at least a month due to a shoulder injury.

“As far as shoulder-related injuries go, this is as good as I could ask for,” Adam said. “The capsule is all strong. The labrum is all strong. It’s just that [subscapularis muscle]. It’s wait and see how long. But I should definitely be pitching down the stretch this year.”

Adam's season was delayed as he began the year on the injured list following surgery for a ruptured quadriceps tendon he suffered last season. Since returning, Adam has been an instrumental piece of the Padres' bullpen, helping to serve the team in the middle-to-late innings.

Overall, Adam has registered an ERA of 2.51 over 36 appearances, putting up two saves in the process. The Padres will miss the veteran's presence in the bullpen as the stretch run gets closer.

“I hate to be missing time, especially at this point in the season,” Adam said. “You want to be out there supporting your teammates. Especially in pretty crucial games in the middle of the long stretch with a lot of games, you want to be there. That’s what they pay us for in the bullpen.”

The hope for Adam is to be back by early-to-mid August, but the team is in wait-and-see mode. The Padres are going to allow the veteran to fully heal, giving him as much time as needed.

“Any time a pitcher goes down with a shoulder elbow injury, you’re hoping it’s not season-ending,” manager Craig Stammen said. “And for that, we got good news that it wasn’t season-ending, that he’ll just need some time off and rest.”

The Padres will now move forward without Adam, needing others in the bullpen to step up in his absence. Stammen has already been forced to overwork his bullpen arms this season, and the injury to Adam won't help anything.

San Diego has been rumored to want to upgrade the relief pitcher group at the trade deadline, and the injury to Adam may force the front office's hand.

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