Padres Manager Says 'There's No Timetable' for Nick Pivetta to Return

The San Diego Padres have been without Nick Pivetta since mid-April when he left his fourth start of the season early due to a flexor strain in his right elbow

The right-hander has been trying to work his way back, and he recently started a throwing progression.

The team has been expecting Pivetta to return after the All-Star break, but when exactly he returns remains to be seen. According to Padres manager Craig Stammen, there is no current timetable for the veteran right-hander to get back on the mound.

“There’s no timetable,” Stammen said. “Obviously, you’ve seen that with a bunch of pitchers. They throw off flat ground, but it doesn’t really matter until you get to the mound, face live hitters and progress innings-wise.”

Pivetta could return soon after the All-Star break, but it seems that the Padres are taking everything slow in his recovery. The right-hander has wanted to be patient in terms of his recovery, making sure he is fully healed before coming back.

“It’s just making sure my arm can move, and my arm moved fine,” Pivetta said recently. “It won’t be until I get off a mound and get some length and put something behind the ball that we will know how I feel.”

The right-hander was expected to be the ace of the Padres' pitching staff this season following a strong 2025, but his injury has derailed those plans, leaving the Padres' starting rotation pretty thin.

The last thing that the Padres want to do is bring Pivetta back too early, only for him to re-injure himself, as team needs a healthy Pivetta on the mound if they are going to accomplish their lofty goals this season.

“[Relapses] happen a lot with pitchers,” Stammen said. “With these guys we’ve got to be very diligent with what we’re doing. The ramp-up process is the most difficult part of the process.”

Pivetta isn't the only member of the starting rotation who is currently out, with Joe Musgrove also dealing with an elbow injury. Musgrove has been said to be weeks behind Pivetta in his recovery, leaving some big questions on when the rotation may be back to full strength.

Lucas Giolito, Germán Márquez and Matt Waldron are also on the injured list for the Padres, but expected back before Musgrove and Pivetta.

The front office could also be more aggressive at the trade deadline, looking to beef up the starting rotation in the event that multiple arms can't be activated down the line.

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