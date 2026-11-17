The San Diego Padres have one goal in mind in 2027: win their first World Series in franchise history. In order to accomplish that, they'll need to push all the right buttons this winter.

The Padres have a massive offseason ahead of them, and at the top of that priority list is starting pitching. That was the Padres' biggest weakness last season, and they now have an entire rotation to build for 2027.

San Diego will have their fair share of options to choose from. The best player on the open market is Tarik Skubal, a pitcher who has been linked to the Padres all offseason.

Adding Skubal would be a game-changer for the Friars; however, if that doesn't happen, that's far from the end of the world. The Padres have been linked to other pitching upgrades, including veteran All-Star Shota Imanaga.

Imanaga would be a tremendous addition for the Padres and a player they have a real chance at adding. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Imanaga is a top fit for the Padres.

"With [Michael] King, [Casey] Mize, Robbie Ray, Nick Pivetta, Walker Buehler and Griffin Canning all on the free-agent market, plus Yu Darvish uncertain to pitch again, the Padres need starting pitching in the worst way," Feinsand wrote. "Imanaga topped the 170-inning mark in two of his three seasons with the Cubs, and San Diego’s pitcher-friendly ballpark would be a good fit for the fly ball pitcher."

Why Shota Imanaga Makes Sense for the Padres

Imanaga is coming off a stellar 2026 campaign where he logged 174.1 innings and a 3.77 ERA with 174 strikeouts. The southpaw primarily relies on a four-seam fastball and splitter combination.

While the Padres are viewed as a potential great fit, general manager AJ Preller faces a competitive market and some hurdles when it comes to Imanaga. He is set to demand a multi-year contract after declining a qualifying offer, and Preller needs to weigh whether it's worth it to commit a large multi-year contract to an arm over 30.

Imanaga, 33, has played the last three seasons with the Cubs. His 2026 season saw him put together a durable, workhorse-like season for Chicago.

He made a career-high 32 starts and was the only starting pitcher in Chicago to stay healthy throughout the entire season.

That would go a long way to helping the Padres in their quest for durable starting pitching.

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