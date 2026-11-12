Padres Pursuing Multiple Top Free Agent Starting Pitchers in Free Agency: Report

The San Diego Padres' pursuit of starting pitching this offseason isn't a case of Tarik Skubal or "bust."

Neither will they exclusively shop in the bargain bin.

Reports from the GM Meetings in Las Vegas this week have characterized the Padres as an active shopper for multiple free agent starting pitchers. Beyond that, the shopping list is difficult to discern. As Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune wrote, "the level of interest and the team’s ability to compete in what is said to be an already-heated market is not known."

The Padres are reportedly set to meet with Skubal, the top free agent pitcher this offseason. It's a perfunctory first step, the bare minimum to stay in the running to give the two-time Cy Young Award winner what could be a $400 million or more contract.

Outbidding the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, who ran the two highest payrolls in MLB in 2026, will be difficult for any teams in the market for Skubal.

The obvious question is whether new owners Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones have the money and the stomach to spend what it takes to get Skubal.

AJ Preller joins MLBN Radio to discuss his relationship with the Padres new owners, the team needs to address in the offseason and more. pic.twitter.com/oS8EiovXVk — San Diego Strong (@PadresStrong) November 11, 2026

"I think for them, 'all in' [means] you understand that you have to invest in not just payroll but it's ultimately in your players, your staff," president of baseball operations A.J. Preller told Jim Bowden of MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. "They've been in there, asking tons of good questions. It's all about building something special. It's been a good start to the relationship."

If Skubal signs elsewhere, the Padres have other options.

Preller cited in-house free agents Michael King, Nick Pivetta and Walker Buehler, and told Bowden "we've continued to talk to all three."

The Padres have already dipped into the free agent market for one potential solution. Right-hander Ryan Weiss was designated for assignment by the Houston Astros in June after he struggled in their bullpen, but he posted a 1.37 ERA as a starter over his final four Triple-A appearances of the season.

The Padres aren't done after signing Weiss to a one-year contract with a 2028 option Tuesday. Acee reported that "many people around the league have expressed the belief that the Padres will, for the first time in four winters, be a true player for a number of the top available free agents."

The exact number, and the exact free agents, remain to be seen.

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