Padres Breakout Star Projected to Sign 3-Year, $49 Million Deal in Free Agency

The San Diego Padres officially lost nine players to free agency on Thursday morning.

Two of them — left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon and first baseman Ty France — were among the Padres' most important players in 2026.

Morejon is expected to command a contract potentially upwards of $100 million. As for France, he's received a contract projection that would give him quite the raise over the minor league deal he signed with the Padres last offseason.

Spotrac projected France's market value to be a three-year, $49.3 million deal. That would come in with an average annual value of $16.4 million, which would rank ninth among first basemen.

France hasn't earned more than $6.78 million in a season, which came in 2024 when he was arbitration-eligible. His career earnings to this point total just under $16.2 million.

Should the Padres Bring Back Ty France?

France joined the Padres last offseason just hoping to make the team out of spring training. By the end of the year, he was arguably the team's Most Valuable Player, as he set career-highs in home runs (21), OPS (.865) and wRC+ (141).

France also continued to play elite defense at first base, ranking in the 93rd percentile in terms of Outs Above Average at plus-8. He was also among the best receiving first basemen, ranking in the 97th percentile.

France carried the offense through the team's early-season struggles. He continued his strong bat later in the year when Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill picked things up.

While France will have a high price tag, it's a no-brainer for the Padres to bring him back. Not only does France want to return, but he also made it clear he never wanted to be traded away from San Diego in the first place.

France went to San Diego State University and was drafted by the Padres in 2015. He was traded away in 2020, but found his way back to San Diego before his career season.

It's been reported that there is mutual interest between France and the Padres in a reunion. It's possible that could come with some sort of hometown discount.

However, France has earned his pay day, and the Padres would be wise to give it to him to ensure he stays in San Diego for the foreseeable future.

“I’ve said it from the beginning. This is where we wanted to be. I love this place. I love this city," France said after the team's postseason elimination. "At the end of the day, it’s not entirely up to me. There’s a business side of it. Hopefully we can have those conversations. ... But I’ve said it since spring training: This is where I want to be. My heart’s in San Diego."

Ty France Free Agency Prediction

The prediction here is that France and the Padres will agree on a deal to keep him in San Diego. France will open the season as the team's cleanup hitter and everyday first baseman, looking to continue the magic from 2026.

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