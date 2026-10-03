Padres vs Brewers Expert Predictions for NLDS Matchup

The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers are facing off in the National League Division Series.

The two teams who have never won a World Series have also never met in the postseason before.

The Padres are riding high, coming off a two-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card round. As for the Brewers, they had a five-day layoff after winning an MLB-best 103 games this season.

The Padres won the regular season series over the Brewers this year, taking four out of six games.

All that goes out the window come the playoffs, though, where the first team to three wins will reach the NL Championship Series.

"They're playing so well and they're super talented, a super talented, confident team right now with, we all know, the best bullpen in baseball, with some real mega stars in the lineup," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said of the Padres. "And they're rolling. But that's what you're going to face at this time of year."

Will the Padres keep rolling? Here's how the staff at Padres On SI expects the best-of-five series to shake out.

Ricardo Sandoval: The Brewers may be the best team in baseball based on record, but they certainly aren't the hottest. San Diego can really put some pressure on a team, and that — combined with their elite bullpen and high-powered offense — will ultimately be too much for the Brewers in this shortened series. Prediction: Padres in 5.

Jason Fray: This could be the most intriguing Divisional Round series in the sport. There will be no shortage of firepower for either ball club. Can Milwaukee finally get over the hump? Or, will the red-hot Padres continue their winning ways? I'm going with the hottest team in baseball to punch their ticket to the NLCS. Prediction: Padres in 5

Noah Camras: The Brewers were the best team in baseball all season long, playing a unique brand of baseball that led them to a franchise record in wins. The Padres, on the other hand, had a rollercoaster season, but are baseball's hottest team at the perfect time. This series will be back-and-forth, but in the end, the team with the better starting pitching will come out victorious. Unfortunately for the Padres, they don't have the presumed NL Cy Young winner who will start Game 1 and a potential Game 5. Prediction: Brewers in 5.

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