Padres Sweep Cubs in Wild-Card: Here's Everything You Need to Know About The NLDS

The San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs, 4-1, on Wednesday night, sweeping the wild-card series and advancing to the National League Division Series.

The Padres dominated the Cubs across the two-game sweep, and are now heading to Milwaukee to face the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Brewers.

The Padres got revenge after the Cubs knocked them out in the wild-card round last year. Now, they'll face another National League Central club who they've never faced in the postseason in franchise history.

Padres vs Cubs Wild-Card Game 2 Recap

Right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta took the mound for the Padres on Wednesday night, retiring the first six batters he faced in order in a dominant display.

After a 1-2-3 bottom of the first inning, the Padres offense came through in the second thanks to three consecutive hits from Ty France, Jackson Merrill and Xander Bogaerts.

Ethan Salas, who became the youngest player to catch a postseason game in MLB history, then hit a sacrifice fly, and the Padres led 2-0.

Let's get it started. pic.twitter.com/SqTdG4GnCx — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 1, 2026

Pivetta allowed a leadoff walk followed by a single in the third inning, but retired three in a row to close out the frame. Then, in the top of the fourth inning, the Cubs got their first run of the series off Pivetta, who was replaced by right-hander Bradgley Rodriguez with two on and one out.

Rodriguez got out of the inning, and began a run of dominance from the Padres bullpen.

Before that, though, the Padres tacked on, as Gavin Sheets hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run to give San Diego a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning.

Sent that one to the Milky Way 💫 pic.twitter.com/fUeoYiLiQP — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 1, 2026

Rodriguez then pitched a scoreless fifth inning, and was relieved by Jason Adam who pitched a perfect sixth. Then, Adrian Morejon took down the next two innings, putting up two zeroes to bring the Cubs to the brink of elimination.

All-Star closer Mason Miller came on in the ninth inning and dominated, allowing just one hit with two strikeouts to send the Padres to the NLDS.

When Do the Padres Play Next?

The Padres will now have two days over before they head to Milwaukee for the NLDS, which begins on Saturday.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET.

How Did the Padres Do Against the Brewers This Season?

The Padres and Brewers played six times this year.

The Brewers took two out of three games from the Padres in Milwaukee from May 12-14. Then, the Padres swept the Brewers at Petco Park from Aug. 10-12.

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