The San Diego Padres essentially need to rebuild an entire starting rotation this offseason.

Michael King, Nick Pivetta, Casey Mize, Robbie Ray and Walker Buehler are all free agents. Randy Vasquez is the only returning starter, while Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish are far from sure things to be healthy next year.

Thus, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for the team to add four starting pitchers this offseason, whether via free agency or trade.

“The idea that we have a little bit of a blank canvas and have some flexibility, I think we see that as an opportunity,” Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller said this offseason. “There’s some good pitching available on the market. We have some good pitchers that we like here at Petco [Park] that are coming back for us.

“Every year we talk about it: You’ve got to be willing to revamp your pitching staff. This offseason will be no different. We’ll have some opportunity, I think, this offseason to build a staff that we think is a championship staff through free agency, trades and continuing to develop.”

With the team contributing so many resources to starting pitchers, would they dare non-tender a potential starter with a projected contract under $3 million?

MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco looked into the potential non-tender candidates ahead of Friday's deadline, and listed Padres left-handed pitcher JP Sears as an option. MLBTR projects Sears' contract to be worth $2.8 million in 2027.

Why Would the Padres Non-Tender JP Sears?

While the Padres may want to have Sears as an option in the 2027 rotation, it's possible they'd prefer to have that money allocated elsewhere to more proven options.

Sears, who was acquired from the Athletics in the Mason Miller trade, has struggled mightily during his Padres tenure.

In 13 games (11 starts) for the Padres at the big league level over the last two years, Sears has gone 5-6 with a 5.02 ERA and 45 strikeouts over 57.1 innings. In 23 games (20 starts) at Triple-A El Paso this past season, he had a 7.49 ERA with 87 strikeouts over 85.1 innings.

While the Padres need the starting pitching depth, it's unlikely they'd feel confident about having Sears in the Opening Day rotation next year.

Thus, at this point, they could be better off cutting ties with him, saving the projected $2.8 million and using that money elsewhere.

Other Padres Non-Tender Candidates

The other Padres non-tender candidates, according to Franco, are OF/1B Gavin Sheets and right-handed relievers Jhony Brito and Bryan Hoeing.

Sheets was named a potential non-tender candidate by Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, with the caveat that "the Padres successfully woo a big free-agent bat to play the outfield and/or first base."

Brito had a 3.00 ERA across nine innings at the big league level in 2026 while Hoeing missed the entire season after undergoing elbow surgery in March.

MLBTR projects a $6.5 million contract for Sheets and $800,000 contracts for Brito and Hoeing.

When is the MLB Non-Tender Deadline?

Teams must tender contracts to unsigned players on the 40-man roster by Friday, Nov. 20. Players who aren't tendered conracts will become free agents.

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