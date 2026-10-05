Padres Manager Explains Controversial Mason Miller Decision in Heartbreaking NLDS Game 2 Loss

The San Diego Padres lost another heartbreaking game to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series, and now find themselves in an 0-2 hole heading back to San Diego.

The Padres led from the top of the first inning until the final batter of the game, when Brewers superstar Jackson Chourio hit a walk-off two-run single against All-Star closer Mason Miller.

The final pitch of Chourio's six-pitch at-bat was the 40th pitch Miller threw on Sunday in Milwaukee.

Miller's previous high in pitches this season was 34 on May 15. He threw at least 30 pitches in just four of his 66 appearances in the regular season.

Padres manager Craig Stammen elected to go with Miller in the eighth inning, though, tasking him to get the final six outs of the game. Only two times this season did Miller get six outs.

Miller mowed through the Brewers in the bottom of the eighth inning, retiring Brice Turang, Jake Bauers and William Contreras on 12 pitches. In the ninth inning, however, he lost his command.

After getting the leadoff hitter to ground out on two pitches, Miller walked Christian Yelich on five pitches. Then, he walked Sal Frelick on six pitches, and the Brewers suddenly had the winning run on first base with one out.

Miller got a huge out against Andrew Vaughn, which brought the No. 9 spot to the plate. The Brewers went with former Padre Gary Sanchez as a pinch-hitter, and he drew a six-pitch walk to load the bases for Chourio.

Chourio swung and missed on two of the first three pitches from Miller, and then barely fouled off a 103.5 mph fastball at the edge of the zone. After taking a low slider, he won the game for the Brewers by smoking a 101.3 mph fastball write back up the middle. It had an exit velocity of 109.5 mph, and gave Milwaukee a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five NLDS.

Stammen explained the decision to go with Miller for six outs.

“Top of the lineup in the eighth probably made that decision for Mason," Stammen said. "I think going into the game we were thinking of Mason for six outs anyway, especially with how quick the eighth inning went for him."

As for how his superstar closer looked?

"He was just battling the strike zone there at the end there," Stammen said.

Miller was a harsher critic on himself.

"Terrible. I didn't do my job today," Miller said to reporters after the game. "The cardinal rule is pretty much: You don't beat yourself. And I beat myself today. I mean, a base hit with nobody on doesn't win them the game. A base hit after you walk the bases loaded does."

Mason Miller was asked how he felt: "Terrible. I didn't do my job today ... The cardinal rule is pretty much: You don't beat yourself. And I beat myself today. I mean, a base hit with nobody on doesn't win them the game. A base hit after you walk the bases loaded does." #Padres — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) October 4, 2026

When Do the Padres Play Next?

The Padres have a much-needed day off on Monday, before the NLDS picks back up with in San Diego with Game 3 on Tuesday. The Padres need to win Games 3, 4 and 5 to advance to the NL Championship Series.

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