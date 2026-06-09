Padres Insider Delivers Good News on Fernando Tatis' Power Returning

One of the bigger and more concerning storylines from the season regarding the San Diego Padres has been the lack of power coming from the bat of star Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tatis hasn't looked like himself all year long, and it's heavily impacted the overall offensive production of the Padres. San Diego has been one of the worst offensive teams in baseball this season, with a lot of the problems coming back to Tatis, Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill.

The Padres star has normally been one of the more electric and explosive players in baseball, but this season, his bat has gone quiet. So far this year, Tatis has hit .269 with just one home run, 19 runs batted in and 15 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .661

However, Padres insider Dennis Lin of The Athletic broke down why the team should be encouraged for Tatis, despite his power issues this year.

"His first home run of the season was a resounding reminder that Tatis remains a rare talent. Then, in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, he lined a 113.5 mph double off the left-field wall. Together, the two batted balls — which came against a pair of soft tossers — represent a tiny sample. They’re also Tatis’ first batted balls pulled at 113-plus mph since September 2024. He might be on his way back to being a power threat," Lin wrote.

Tatis has been one of the more feared hitters at the plate over the years, making his issues this season even more alarming. But if he can start to put together more consistent at-bats, the power could return to him at some point.

The Padres have been trying to work with Tatis in different ways to get him going, but nothing has been able to stick. However, this team isn't giving up on the star at all, and eventually, he should get himself going at the plate.

“It’s natural for anyone to press when they’re trying to get out of a slump,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said. “This game is a mentally tough game, and especially when you’re struggling. You want to get out of it so fast, and sometimes the opposite is true of how you need to get out of it."

To Tatis' credit, he has been playing great defense during this power drought, and has been hitting better as of late. But his bat is one of the bigger reasons why this team has been competitive over the years, making the struggles be placed under a microscope even more.

The Padres will need Tatis to figure it out at the plate, but at least he no longer has the narrative of not hitting a home run. However, he's on pace to have the worst year of his MLB career, and with the World Series goal that this organization has, his performance so far just won't cut it.

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