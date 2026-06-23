Padres Finally Announce Jake Cronenworth Update Amid Concussion Recovery

The San Diego Padres have provided a major update regarding the ongoing concussion symptoms from infielder Jake Cronenworth.

Cronenworth has been battling concussion issues for almost two months, but the veteran is now starting to face live pitching and is progressing toward a rehab assignment.

Jacob Cronenworth is still working in Arizona. He is facing live pitching and progressing toward a rehab assignment, per the #Padres. — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) June 22, 2026

This is excellent news for the infielder, as his return could be a big boost to the Padres lineup. Cronenworth has been an All-Star in the past, and while he struggled earlier this season, the concussion likely played a part.

The veteran was first cleared of a concussion back on April 18 after he was hit in the face with a pitch.

Jake Cronenworth is getting checked out after this nasty hit by pitch#Padres pic.twitter.com/ZeIjrdfyQh — Padres Highlights (@FriarHighlights) April 19, 2026

However, a few days later, Cronenworth started to have more symptoms of a concussion. But with the Padres playing a series against the Colorado Rockies in Denver and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Mexico City, Cronenworth chalked up his issues to altitude sickness.

Cronenworth ended up playing with the concussion for nearly three weeks, which made his problems even worse. The veteran alerted team doctors of the symptoms, and he was immediately shut down, being placed on the 7-day injured list.

Since then, the infielder has been trying to work his way back, with the symptoms staying with him. Cronenworth has made some progress, but with a concussion, the Padres have taken a cautious approach, allowing him plenty of time to heal.

“We’re probably all football fans, too. We hear a lot about the football guys getting concussions a lot. You wonder how these guys come back from them so quickly," manager Craig Stammen said last month. "Jake’s having a tough time with it and rightly so. I’m glad that he said something finally and that we can get him right."

This new update is excellent news for Cronenworth, and it seems that this unfortunate situation could be coming to a close soon.

Before he went out on the injured list, Cronenworth hit .144 across 32 games this year, with one home run, four runs batted in and an OPS of .468. With the Padres offense still struggling to find any consistency, adding the veteran back could potentially bring a spark.

If anything, having Cronenworth back in the clubhouse could energize the rest of the guys after this scary incident. Cronenworth still might be a couple of weeks away from getting back, but after this long recovery, both sides can finally breathe easier.

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