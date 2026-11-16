Ty France to Brewers? Latest on Padres' Key Free Agent

The four-year, $58 million contract the Boston Red Sox gave to first baseman Jake Bauers last week likely set the market rate for another very interested party: San Diego Padres free agent first baseman Ty France.

France and Bauers share remarkably similar resumes for teams in the market for free agent first basemen.

France is 32 while Bauers 31. Both set career highs in home runs in 2026 — France with 21, Bauers with 26. France (.363 OBP) and Bauers (.389) have other ways of getting on base when they don't hit the ball over the fence.

Bauers (a left-handed hitter) received a qualifying offer from the Milwaukee Brewers after the season; France (a right-handed hitter) did not receive the qualifying offer from the Padres. Even though France is a year older, teams might be willing to pay him more than Bauers because they won't have to sacrifice a 2027 draft pick to sign him.

Did Boston's deal for Bauers just price the Padres out of the market for France?

The Padres and France have mutual interest in a reunion. Of course, there's now another contending team that (at least on paper) would appear to need a first baseman: the Brewers. Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the small-market Brewers have "slim chances" of signing France.

While the Brewers have an in-house replacement (Andrew Vaughn) for Bauers, the Padres might need to go outside the organization to replace France, particularly if they move on from Gavin Sheets.

The Padres might also have other plans. They can sign Teruaki Sato, Japan's reigning Triple Crown winner. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Sato is the "top position player choice" for the Padres, as well as the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

A third baseman in Japan, Sato might be best positioned at first base in MLB. Nightengale reported that scouts view Sato as a likely corner outfielder. While that could mean left field in San Diego — which would keep first base open for France — Nightengale reports the Padres "are considering returning Fernando Tatis Jr. to the infield if they land a free-agent outfielder, moving him to second base."

In that scenario, perhaps Sato takes over in right field, Tatis moves to second base and Jake Cronenworth becomes Plan B to France at first base.

All of this, of course, depends on two huge variables: how much the Padres' new ownership group is willing to spend, and whether MLB institutes a salary cap after locking out players on Dec. 1. Maybe Jose Feliciano and Kwanza Jones can afford to sign both Sato and France. Maybe they can, but they will be prevented from doing so by the hard cap. Maybe the Padres pour all their resources into free agent pitchers, and the lineup remains status quo.

One thing is for sure: Bauers' contract did not make France's next contract any less expensive than it was a week ago.

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