Padres Insider Sends Clear Message on Fernando Tatis Jr Trade Rumors

Earlier this week, a rumor surrounding the San Diego Padres potentially wanting to trade Fernando Tatis Jr. surfaced.

The 27-year-old demonstrated his versatility as he spent some time as the team's starting second baseman. He got his first career start at the position and helped the Padres earn a win over the Colorado Rockies.

MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds believed the move to play Tatis at second wasn't just to give Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth days off, but rather a signal for interested teams that the Padres star is on the trade block.

"I think this is a showcase," Reynolds said. "The Padres payroll — I know they're up there battling the Dodgers every year, we say it over and over and over — I'm sorry, they gotta do something. They can't carry this payroll. The Dodgers can, [the Padres] can't carry this. Somebody's gotta go.

"So, who of those guys do I want? I want Fernando Tatis."

While the rumors certainly caught the attention of several people around the league, the notion that the Padres are willing to let go of their biggest star seems to be untrue.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post put those Tatis trade rumors to rest.

"Speculation that the Padres are shopping Fernando Tatis Jr. should stop now," Heyman wrote. "Tatis played 2B two games because he can. The Padres intend to contend, as usual."

When the Padres announced their starting lineup last Saturday with Tatis at second, everyone was shocked. Naturally, people wondered how often would Tatis be in the infield.

The Padres star is no stranger to the diamond as he started his MLB career at shortstop, but manager Craig Stammen revealed he only plans to deploy Tatis at second when Bogaerts or Cronenworth need a day off.

“I think he's going to play right field most days,” Stammen said. “But kind of like what I said earlier today, when Xander needs a day off, or when Jake needs a day off, you know, he’s probably our best option to play second base at the moment.”

Tatis is also a fan of the temporary move to second, despite developing into a Platinum Glove winner in right field.

“Just the quick action, the quick chances, staying on my feet,” Tatis said of what he liked about playing at second base. “All of that.”

How is Fernando Tatis Jr Performing This Season?

Tatis is off to a slow start this season, hitting .239 with zero home runs, 10 runs batted in and an OPS of .625, which would be the lowest in his career by far.

It's been an uncharacteristically slow start for Tatis at the plate, but he's been making up for it in the field, both at second base and in right field.

After playing the first 17 games of the season, Tatis got his first off day of the season in the series finale against the Seattle Mariners. It remains to be seen if that helps him get going early in the year.

Either way, he's not getting traded, as the Padres are 13-7 and among the best teams in baseball eraly in 2026.

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