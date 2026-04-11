Fernando Tatis Jr Reacts to Surprise Move to Second Base on Saturday

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. is making his first career start at second base on Saturday night against the Colorado Rockies.

Manager Craig Stammen discussed his reasoning for the move, seeming to hint at the idea that the team wanted Tatis to get back to having fun.

Stammen (and whoever else in the organization contributed to this decision) seems to think that the challenge of playing a new position could help get Tatis back on track.

Through 14 games this season, Tatis is hitting just .189 with zero home runs and an OPS of .519 — well below his career OPS of .861.

Ahead of Saturday's game, Tatis was seen taking ground balls at second base — as he's done often this year.

He then spoke with reporters about the move from his perspective.

"I can play wherever," Tatis said with a smile. "I'm just here to play baseball and to be a good baseball player."

Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts to getting his first ever start at 2nd base:



“I can play wherever. I’m just here to play baseball and be a good baseball player.” pic.twitter.com/KI0I5IiAlG — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) April 11, 2026

Tatis said there was some talks about the move in the offseason, but there were more serious discussions over the past couple weeks. He said the idea came from Stammen, and he didn't exactly take it seriously at first.

"Not really. I didn't take it that serious," Tatis said with a laugh. "But here we are today."

Tatis declined to reveal whether or not the team had discussed him moving back to shortstop instead of second base (which would seemingly make more sense as Cronenworth is already the everyday second baseman). For what it's worth, Stammen had a brief answer on the matter: "We like Jake at shortstop, we like [Tatis] at second base.”

Stammen spoke a lot about the idea of a new challenge helping to take Tatis' mind off his struggles at the plate.

“It keeps his brain active, keeps him engaged and having fun and showing up to the ballpark with something new to achieve," Stammen said. “ ... Maybe him concentrating on playing second base unlocks him at the plate — stops thinking so much about it and just uses his natural talent to take over.”

Did Tatis agree?

"Definitely a new challenge and a little bit more focusing there," Tatis said. "Still playing baseball."

Stammen was asked if Tatis was going to go back to right field on Sunday — which would also seem to make sense assuming Bogaerts and Cronenworth are both back in the lineup.

He didn't say yes, though. He just said "TBD" (to be determined).

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.