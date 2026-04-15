Padres Lineup vs Mariners: Fernando Tatis Jr Out

The San Diego Padres are looking to win another series on Wednesday night in the second of three games against the Seattle Mariners.

The Padres beat the Mariners, 4-1, on Tuesday night behind a dominant pitching performance from Michael King and San Diego's best three relievers in Adrian Morejon, Jason Adam and Mason Miller.

The Padres (11-6) enter Wednesday's game having won six in a row and nine of their last 10. The Mariners (8-10) saw their four-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night.

A Padres win on Wednesday would put them in a great position to take this year's Vedder Cup.

Padres vs Mariners Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Wednesday night should be another great pitching matchup, as right-handers Randy Vásquez and Emerson Hancock square off at Petco Park.

Vásquez has been the Padres' best starting pitcher this season, sporting a 1.02 ERA across three starts (17.2 innings) with 19 strikeouts to four walks.

He recorded back-to-back quality starts to open the season before falling one out short in his most recent outing.

As for Hancock, he's also pitched 17.2 innings this year, sporting a 2.04 ERA with 19 strikeouts to three walks. He pitched six no-hit innings with nine strikeouts in his season debut. His most recent outing was his worst, allowing three runs over five innings.

Hancock has pitched against the Padres twice in his career, making his MLB debut against them in 2023 and facing them at Petco Park last year. He's allowed two runs over 9.2 innings against them for a 1.86 ERA.

Padres Starting Lineup

Ramón Laureano, LF Jackson Merrill, CF Xander Bogaerts, SS Manny Machado, 3B Gavin Sheets, DH Nick Castellanos, RF Ty France, 1B Jake Cronenworth, 2B Freddy Fermin, C

Fernando Tatis Jr. appears to be getting the night off, with Castellanos starting in right field in his place. Bogarts has been moved up to the No. 3 hole, with France getting another start against his former team.

How to Watch Padres vs Mariners on Jackie Robinson Day

First pitch for Padres versus Mariners on Wednesday, April 15 — Jackie Robinson Day — is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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