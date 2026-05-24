Padres Notes: Friars Pursuing Trade, Fernando Tatis Concerns Grow, Tarik Skubal to SD?

The San Diego Padres beat the Athletics, 2-0, on Saturday evening and improved to 31-20 on the year. Lucas Giolito tossed five scoreless innings and struck out a pair of batters while Mason Miller secured the save against his former team.

The scoring started in the second inning in a somewhat unconventional way as Fernando Tatis Jr. was struck by a 94 mph sinker with the bases loaded to get the first run on the board. Ty France contributed to the second run of the game with a grounder to shortstop that sent Nick Castellanos home in the third inning.

That was all the Padres' pitching staff needed.

In other news, the Padres are already expected to make quite the splash ahead of the trade deadline, something that shouldn't be a surprise to those who have been following the team under AJ Preller. There is, however, a surprising piece of the roster that a key insider expects the Friars to go for ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.

Additionally, Padres hitting coach Steven Souza Jr. recently spoke on Tatis' recent struggles at the plate, namely, his lack of a home run in the 2026 campaign. Despite his below average production on offense, Souza didn't seem too concerned with the superstar.

"I think at the end of the year we’ll look at it and it’ll be just fine," he said.

Finally, the Padres are already expected to go all in at the trade deadline, and one MLB insider spoke on the Friars' expected pursuit of two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.

San Diego already needs help with their hampered starting rotation, and a player that has led the American League in ERA and bWAR the past two seasons would get the Padres into a much better position for a title run.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Already Pursuing Trade at Surprise Position, Per Latest Report

Padres Hitting Coach Addresses Growing Concern Around Fernando Tatis Jr.

Padres Expected to Go All-In for Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Swing

Padres' Mason Miller Sends Message to Athletics in First Matchup Since Trade

Padres Quietly Change Name of Viral Petco Park Burger After Dodgers Controversy

Padres' Nick Castellanos Reacts to Getting Removed Late in Games

Surprise Padres Player Suddenly at Risk of Losing Starting Job

Padres Tweets of the Day

Mason Miller shuts the door in the 9th as the @Padres take the series! pic.twitter.com/xD0FhXUZB4 — MLB (@MLB) May 24, 2026

The Padres have changed the name of the viral "FTD Burger" after it went viral for having suspected ties to the Dodgers😳😳



It now has four new names⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/o8svmaOpjE — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) May 23, 2026

After 11 years in the minors, Padres C Rodolfo Durán is making the most of an opportunity. Did he almost give up?

"If I tell you I didn't think about not playing baseball, I'd be lying to you."@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/JSDwCu3GmU — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) May 23, 2026

Miguel Andújar’s last 7 games at the plate:



1 H

0 H

1 H, 1 HR, 2 RBI

2 H, 1 HR, 1 RBI

1 H, 1 2B

1 H, 1 RBI

2 H, 1 2B, 1 RBI



8 H, 2 HR, 6 RBI over his last 7 games 👀 pic.twitter.com/4wSp5zdgAA — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) May 23, 2026

This Padres fan calmly says "I'm good" after taking a cleat to the face. What a legend pic.twitter.com/oeTPLAbu8d — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) May 24, 2026

Padres 2026 Stolen Bases Leaders, per @MLB:



🥇: Fernando Tatis Jr. - 12



🥈: Jackson Merrill - 9



🥉: Xander Bogaerts - 7



These guys are wreaking havoc on the basepaths. pic.twitter.com/6WlPneJlTt — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) May 23, 2026

Mason Miller records his first career save against his former team, the Athletics. He picks up 2 more strikeouts



Wasn't pretty, but the #Padres will win 2-0 to take the series and move to 31-20 on the year pic.twitter.com/o2bykpRgGd — Carlos (@LFGPads19) May 24, 2026

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