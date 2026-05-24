Padres Notes: Friars Pursuing Trade, Fernando Tatis Concerns Grow, Tarik Skubal to SD?
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The San Diego Padres beat the Athletics, 2-0, on Saturday evening and improved to 31-20 on the year. Lucas Giolito tossed five scoreless innings and struck out a pair of batters while Mason Miller secured the save against his former team.
The scoring started in the second inning in a somewhat unconventional way as Fernando Tatis Jr. was struck by a 94 mph sinker with the bases loaded to get the first run on the board. Ty France contributed to the second run of the game with a grounder to shortstop that sent Nick Castellanos home in the third inning.
That was all the Padres' pitching staff needed.
In other news, the Padres are already expected to make quite the splash ahead of the trade deadline, something that shouldn't be a surprise to those who have been following the team under AJ Preller. There is, however, a surprising piece of the roster that a key insider expects the Friars to go for ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.
Additionally, Padres hitting coach Steven Souza Jr. recently spoke on Tatis' recent struggles at the plate, namely, his lack of a home run in the 2026 campaign. Despite his below average production on offense, Souza didn't seem too concerned with the superstar.
"I think at the end of the year we’ll look at it and it’ll be just fine," he said.
Finally, the Padres are already expected to go all in at the trade deadline, and one MLB insider spoke on the Friars' expected pursuit of two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.
San Diego already needs help with their hampered starting rotation, and a player that has led the American League in ERA and bWAR the past two seasons would get the Padres into a much better position for a title run.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Already Pursuing Trade at Surprise Position, Per Latest Report
Padres Hitting Coach Addresses Growing Concern Around Fernando Tatis Jr.
Padres Expected to Go All-In for Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Swing
Padres' Mason Miller Sends Message to Athletics in First Matchup Since Trade
Padres Quietly Change Name of Viral Petco Park Burger After Dodgers Controversy
Padres' Nick Castellanos Reacts to Getting Removed Late in Games
Surprise Padres Player Suddenly at Risk of Losing Starting Job
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson