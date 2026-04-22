Padres Could Get Griffin Canning Back Even Sooner Than Expected

The San Diego Padres' most notable move this offseason was signing Michael King to a three-year, $75 million deal.

President of baseball operations A.J. Preller retained one of the team's best starters as both King and Dylan Cease hit free agency at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Aside from keeping King in the rotation, the Padres front office made a number of under-the-radar signings that have paid dividends. Miguel Andujar, Ty France, Walker Buehler and Germán Márquez all have contributed to the team this year. The Padres are also hoping Nick Castellanos gets going.

Another move that went under-the-radar was the addition of Griffin Canning, who is yet to pitch this season.

Canning opened the season on the injured list after signing with the Padres on a one-year, $2.5 million contract. He was expected to provide depth to a Padres rotation that was headlined by King, Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove and Randy Vásquez.

However, things quickly changed once Musgrove suffered a setback this spring and Pivetta landed on the injured list with a flexor strain in his elbow.

Now, the Padres need Canning more than ever.

Griffin Canning Injury Update

The Padres currently have Buehler, Márquez and Matt Waldron in the back-end of the rotation, but it doesn't seem like the unit is anywhere near being set for the year.

For one, Waldron allowed six earned runs across 3.2 innings during his first start of the season after returning from the IL. The right-hander will have to turn a corner if he wants to retain a spot.

Buehler has been shaky since this season (but better as of late) as he's posted a 4.58 ERA across 17.2 innings of work.

This is where Canning comes in.

The right-hander was in the midst of a career resurgence with the New York Mets in 2025. He sported a 3.77 ERA across 76.1 innings before he ruptured his left Achilles tendon.

His transformation was quite impressive given he went 6-13 with a 5.19 ERA in 32 games (31 starts) for the Los Angeles Angels the year prior in 2024.

Canning could turn out to be Preller's best pickup of the offseason as the rotation is desperate for reinforcements and the right-hander could be ready to return sooner than expected, according to the latest update.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Canning could join the rotation by the first week of May.

“I definitely think sooner rather than later,” Canning said to Acee.

The right-hander is currently ramping up at Triple-A, where he's tossed 8.2 innings on a rehab assignment for El-Paso. He looked sharp in his first two starts, only allowing two runs across 5.2 frames. His latest start was shaky as gave up six runs (two earned) and four walks in 2.2 innings.

“Just a little rusty,” Canning said. “This is my spring training. Trying to sharpen up. Health-wise, I feel great.”

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