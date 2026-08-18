Padres Roundup: Major Sale Update, Ethan Salas Dominating, Horrible Loss to Mets

The San Diego Padres lost to the New York Mets, 2-1, on Monday and fell to 67-59 on the year.

Walker Buehler had another solid start as he allowed just two earned runs off as many hits (both in the first inning) along with four strikeouts. Kyle Hart struck out three in a scoreless seventh and eighth inning.

The lone run came in the second inning via a sacrifice fly from Fernando Tatis Jr. to bring home Gavin Sheets.

This was a very winnable game, though, as the Padres got thrown out at home plate three times in the first two innings, including twice in the first inning. Those mistakes proved costly in the eventual one-run loss.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, MLB announced that the highly anticipated sale of the Padres for almost $4 billion was unanimously approved. The sale announcement (that was first agreed upon back in April) to husband and wife José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones was followed by a joint statement from the two.

“We are a family first, and becoming owners of the San Diego Padres means joining an even larger one,” Jones and Feliciano said. “We are grateful to the Seidler family, and especially to Peter, for raising the expectations of what this franchise can achieve."

In other news, top prospect Ethan Salas has not only continued his elite production at the plate, but has been hitting an astounding .377 in his first 53 at-bats at the Triple-A level. The 20-year-old catcher was recently discussed by manager Craig Stammen as someone that can make an impact in the show some time soon and he didn't exactly rule out a late-season call up.

“He’s definitely capable of being a major-league player at any point, and that will be a decision for the organization as we go forward,” Stammen said. “But I think right now, him having not played a full season for a while, we got to continue to go on that path. And although we’re really excited about him, you know, continue to stay patient, especially with our catching situation in the big leagues right now.”

Especially with the stagnant offense San Diego displayed on Monday, a spark plug-type bat in the lineup as October looms doesn't sound like a bad idea. Despite five hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch through the first two innings of the game, the Friars collected just one run.

Mets RF Carson Benge has thrown out 2 #padres baserunners at home in the same inning... unbelievable pic.twitter.com/ivh2eGBFrT — Padres Highlights (@FriarHighlights) August 17, 2026

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres’ $3.9 Billion Sale Officially Approved, New Control Person Announced

Padres' Ethan Salas is Already Dominating in Triple-A

Padres' Jase Bowen Turned Struggles Around With Help From Surprise Source

Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series vs Mets

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres top prospect Ethan Salas is DOMINATING in Triple-A already👀👀



Do you want to see him promoted this year?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5pQNh43OUM — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 17, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s sacrifice fly puts the #padres on the board, who are now down 2-1 to the Mets pic.twitter.com/SHvk9N3vi6 — Padres Highlights (@FriarHighlights) August 17, 2026

MLB owners have unanimously approved Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano as new owners of the San Diego Padres.



Details: https://t.co/oJhHGcCvKq pic.twitter.com/y46CqadM1P — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 17, 2026

The Padres have made FOUR outs at the plate in just the first two innings. 🤯



(Via: @Mets) pic.twitter.com/wWpf15WzU9 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 18, 2026

With a heavy heart, I’m sharing this news, but also with so much gratitude for the journey Peter and I shared with the Padres.



I believe the sale to José E.Feliciano and Kwanza Jones reflects what Peter would have wanted for the team and for San Diego. He cared deeply about… pic.twitter.com/LhppmHE9iy — Sheel Seidler (@sheel_seidler) August 17, 2026

Padres RHP Nick Pivetta still doesn't have his next rehab start scheduled in a bit of a concerning update...😳😳



Pivetta will likely need to make at least 3-4 rehab outings before returning to the big league level⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/J1QPZKnrWR — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 16, 2026

Major League Baseball unanimously approved the new ownership group of the San Diego Padres, led by José E. Feliciano and his wife Kwanza Jones. Jones becomes the first Black majority owner of a team in MLB history. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 17, 2026

Craig Stammen shared his thoughts on Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones being approved as the new incoming owners of the Padres prior to today's game: pic.twitter.com/RBbPAxPhM8 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 17, 2026

That ERA for Casey Mize is weighted by his first start in which he gave up 8 runs. Here’s how his three starts have gone:



8/5 - at Arizona - 3.1 IP, 9 H, 8 ER, 1 K, 3 BB



8/10 - at Petco Park - 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 6 K, 2 BB



8/16 - at Cleveland- 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K https://t.co/Koorbogumb pic.twitter.com/9HAwvmqiQq — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) August 17, 2026

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