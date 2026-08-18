Padres Roundup: Major Sale Update, Ethan Salas Dominating, Horrible Loss to Mets
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The San Diego Padres lost to the New York Mets, 2-1, on Monday and fell to 67-59 on the year.
Walker Buehler had another solid start as he allowed just two earned runs off as many hits (both in the first inning) along with four strikeouts. Kyle Hart struck out three in a scoreless seventh and eighth inning.
The lone run came in the second inning via a sacrifice fly from Fernando Tatis Jr. to bring home Gavin Sheets.
This was a very winnable game, though, as the Padres got thrown out at home plate three times in the first two innings, including twice in the first inning. Those mistakes proved costly in the eventual one-run loss.
Ahead of the eventual defeat, MLB announced that the highly anticipated sale of the Padres for almost $4 billion was unanimously approved. The sale announcement (that was first agreed upon back in April) to husband and wife José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones was followed by a joint statement from the two.
“We are a family first, and becoming owners of the San Diego Padres means joining an even larger one,” Jones and Feliciano said. “We are grateful to the Seidler family, and especially to Peter, for raising the expectations of what this franchise can achieve."
In other news, top prospect Ethan Salas has not only continued his elite production at the plate, but has been hitting an astounding .377 in his first 53 at-bats at the Triple-A level. The 20-year-old catcher was recently discussed by manager Craig Stammen as someone that can make an impact in the show some time soon and he didn't exactly rule out a late-season call up.
“He’s definitely capable of being a major-league player at any point, and that will be a decision for the organization as we go forward,” Stammen said. “But I think right now, him having not played a full season for a while, we got to continue to go on that path. And although we’re really excited about him, you know, continue to stay patient, especially with our catching situation in the big leagues right now.”
Especially with the stagnant offense San Diego displayed on Monday, a spark plug-type bat in the lineup as October looms doesn't sound like a bad idea. Despite five hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch through the first two innings of the game, the Friars collected just one run.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres’ $3.9 Billion Sale Officially Approved, New Control Person Announced
Padres' Ethan Salas is Already Dominating in Triple-A
Padres' Jase Bowen Turned Struggles Around With Help From Surprise Source
Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series vs Mets
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson