Padres Make Lineup Change for NLDS Game 2 vs Brewers

The San Diego Padres, fresh off a heartbreaking Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, are looking to even the National League Division Series on Sunday.

The Padres lost, 3-2, after a potential go-ahead home run by Ty France in the top of the ninth inning hit the roof at American Family Field.

However, the correct call was made according to the rulebook, and the Padres can only look ahead to Sunday's Game 2.

“The rule is if they deem the ball to be fair and it comes down, you can catch it. If it hits off the roof foul, then it’s a foul ball. They ruled that it hit the roof fair, and the outfielder caught it," manager Craig Stammen said after the game.

“So unfortunately, it was a bad break for us. It looked like it was a possible home run. Just didn’t go our way.”

Padres vs Brewers Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Right-handed pitcher Michael King is taking the mound for the Padres coming off his dominant performance in Game 1 of the wild-card series against the Chicago Cubs.

King fired seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts.

On Sunday, King will look to pick up where he left off against another NL Central opponent in the Brewers.

"It always feels good when Michael's on the mound," Stammen said. "We felt good when he's on the mound all season. He's definitely been our leader on the pitching staff for the entire season, made every start, pitched really well, coming off a great outing against the Cubs in the wild-card series.

"We're lucky to have him going into Game 2 and feel really good about it."

King faced the Brewers on May 13, allowing one run on six hits over 5.2 innings with five strikeouts.

"We want to play Padre baseball," King said on Saturday. "They're going to try to make us play that Brewer style of baseball. And if they can speed it up and speed me up on the mound, then they're gonna win.

"So it's all about slowing the game down, making sure that I stay in control and we stay in control as a defense to shut down there, I guess I'll call them antics, but it's just playing baseball well."

Opposite King will be right-hander Logan Henderson, who went 11-3 with a 2.47 ERA across 18 starts this season.

Henderson had 110 strikeouts to just 19 walks over 98.1 innings. He faced the Padres on Aug. 10, allowing three runs over 6.1 innings with seven strikeouts.

Padres Starting Lineup

Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Dustin Harris, LF Manny Machado, 3B Ty France, 1B Jackson Merrill, CF Ethan Salas, DH Xander Bogaerts, SS Luis Campusano, C Jake Cronenworth, 2B

Salas and Bogaerts have switched spots for Sunday's game, with the 20-year-old rookie not hitting sixth. The rest of the lineup remains the same.

How to Watch Padres vs Brewers NLDS Game 2 on Sunday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers NLDS Game 2 on Sunday, Oct. 4 is 1: p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

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