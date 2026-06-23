Padres Manager Explains Questionable Decision to Move Hottest Hitter Down in Lineup

The San Diego Padres made a surprise lineup change ahead of their first game with the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Padres manager Craig Stammen moved Samad Taylor to the No. 9 spot in the midst of a hot stretch for the hitter. The idea was to have someone playing well hitting right in front of star Fernando Tatis Jr., hoping to get some action on the bases in front of San Diego's other hottest hitter.

“Just trying to bounce him around a little bit, find out the best spot for him to impact the game the way he’s been impacting it with the speed, bunting, stealing bags, stuff like that,” Stammen said before the game of the decision. “Maybe putting him that second time around in front of Tati — you know, Tati likes having someone in front of him that’s got some speed, so see if that jump starts the offense even more than what it already has been.”

Taylor ended up going 0-for-3 in the game, but the Padres did find a way to win. In snapped his 12-game hitting streak.

The offense was only able to score one run against the Braves, courtesy of a home run from star Manny Machado. But that one run was enough to grab the victory behind a strong pitching effort from the staff.

Moving Taylor may not have worked out as well as Stammen had hoped for, but it's something that he may elect to try again.

The Padres have been impressed with Taylor since calling him up a few weeks ago.

In 14 games played with the Padres this year, Taylor has been a massive addition to the offense. Overall, he has hit .340 with one home run and eight runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .820

Since his arrival, multiple members of the Padres have called Taylor a "spark-plug", showing the impact of the outfielder.

“He’s been balling, man,” Tatis said recently. “I’m so happy for him. … He’s been a huge spark. He’s brought a lot of energy, made a lot of really good plays — defensively, offensively.”

The Padres have been looking for any type of spark to get the offense going this season. San Diego ranks last in baseball in team batting average (.219), slugging percentage (.363) and OPS (.656).

If Taylor can get on base to help Tatis get into more run-producing situations, the decision will be more than worth it. In the first game, though, the move didn't go as planned.

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