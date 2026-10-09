Padres' Walker Buehler Makes Intentions Crystal Clear Ahead of Free Agency

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Walker Buehler made his intentions clear after the team's loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series.

After losing to the Brewers in four games, Buehler — now a free agent — said he wants to return to the Padres for the 2027 season.

“I’d love to be back,” Buehler said to reporters in the clubhouse after Game 4. “I think going through what I’ve gone through the past couple years, you just want to be somewhere and kind of dig in a little bit, especially given what I went through earlier in my career. You want to be a part of it.

"I think at the beginning of the year, to wear this jersey was a little bit odd for me, but at the end of the day, you grow to love a group more than whatever the jersey says.

“So yeah, I’d love to be back.”

The 32-year-old veteran signed a minor league contract with the Padres in February after a whirlwind 2025 season.

A month after signing the minor league deal, the Padres selected Buehler's contract after he made the team's Opening Day roster.

Then, he never looked back.

Walker Buehler Found New Life With the Padres in 2026

His 2026 season was a solid bounce-back one in San Diego. Buehler provided vital durability for a heavily injured Padres rotation, logging his most innings in a season since 2021.

The former two-time All-Star posted a 4.63 ERA, 131 strikeouts and a 1.34 WHIP in 32 starts and 153.2 innings.

He then started Game 4 of the NLDS, allowing one run in three-plus innings of work.

Buehler spent time with two clubs in 2025: the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies. He started the season with the Red Sox, signing a one-year deal. However, Buehler was released a little over halfway through the season due to poor performance.

The Phillies picked him up, signing him to a minor league deal, and he made three appearances for them.

Buehler made the team's postseason roster for the 2025 NLDS against the Dodgers but didn't play, as the Phillies were eliminated in four games.

After a wild 2025 season and a 2026 season where he found his rhythm again, the Padres could be home for Buehler if the two sides work things out.

The Padres desperately need to fill their starting rotation in 2026, and the suddenly durable Buehler could be a great low-cost option.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.