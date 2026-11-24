Even after agreeing to terms with Tarik Skubal on Sunday on a record-setting $450 million contract, the New York Mets aren't done shopping for starting pitchers.

Their next target might be a fan favorite in San Diego.

According to Michael Mayer of Metsmerized.com, Michael King is drawing interest from the Mets as a possible right-handed compliment to the left-handed Skubal. The Mets are one of many teams pursuing King, who may just be the best pitcher left on the market.

Sources: Mets would still like to add another starter and one they’ve shown interest in is Michael King. — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) November 23, 2026

The Padres fell well short in their pursuit of Skubal; even the Toronto Blue Jays' reported second-place bid of $400 million was not close to the Mets' winning offer. That only raised the stakes for the Padres to find a top-of-the-rotation starter for 2027 and beyond.

King, 31, went 12-10 with a 3.21 ERA in 32 starts for the Padres in 2026. He's 30-22 with a 3.15 ERA in 78 games (77 starts) since arriving in the Juan Soto trade with the New York Yankees.

In October, King has made six postseason appearances (four starts) with the Padres, going 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA. The same clutch performances that would leave a huge void in San Diego only make him more attractive to the deep-pocketed Mets.

The Mets' outlay to Skubal will set an all-time record for any pitcher once it's official. Owner Steve Cohen, the wealthiest of MLB's 30 principal owners, might hardly blink at issuing the four-year, $100 million contract that King has been projected to receive.

Whether the Padres have the capital to match the Mets is an open question. Even if Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones give president of baseball operations A.J. Preller a blank check to bring King back, the Padres need more rotation help.

Freddy Peralta is the best right-handed starting pitcher on the free agent market if it isn't King. Peralta was named American League Championship Series MVP after helping pitch the Tampa Bay Rays into the World Series. He's 80-53 with a 3.71 ERA in a nine-year career with the Milwaukee Brewers, Mets and Rays.

San Diego has also been linked to Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira. They could also try running back their 2026 rotation; Preller previously indicated the team is engaged with free agents Nick Pivetta and Walker Buehler, in addition to King.

Expect those conversations to heat up in the next week. With eight days remaining until major league transactions are expected to freeze amid an MLB-imposed lockout, the Padres would be loathe to enter December looking at Plan C.

Plan A (Skubal) is already out the window, and the Mets, Padres and plenty of other teams appear to be in competition for the same Plan B (King).

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