Padres Move One Win Away From NLDS With Dominant Win Over Cubs in Wild-Card Game 1

The San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs, 8-0, on Tuesday night to win Game 1 of the wild-card series and move one win away from a trip to the National League Division Series.

The Padres will look to win the series on Wednesday night, and then head to Milwaukee for the NLDS, which begins on Saturday.

Padres vs Cubs Wild-Card Game 1 Recap

The Padres dominated the Cubs from the first batter of the game, as starting pitcher Michael King struck out NL MVP favorite Pete Crow-Armstrong on three pitches to open the contest.

After a 1-2-3 top of the first inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. wasted no time, crushing the first pitch the Padres saw into center field to give San Diego a 1-0 lead.

El flow de Fernando Tatis Jr. es único 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LsxpNDnLYu — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 30, 2026

Two batters later, Manny Machado deposited a ball into the left field seats. Four pitches into the game, it was 2-0 Padres.

They say blonds have more fun. pic.twitter.com/Ug3PJsATcd — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 30, 2026

King worked around a Xander Bogaerts error in the top of the second inning, and pitched around a two-out walk in the third.

Then, Machado again came through in the bottom of the third, as he smoked an RBI double to right-center field that scored Tatis.

Double trouble 🤘 pic.twitter.com/6IGyimOkrb — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 30, 2026

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Bogaerts made up for his error with a 399-foot home run to left field to finish up an eight-pitch at-bat.

After another 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fifth, the Padres tacked on three more runs in the bottom half of the frame, as Jackson Merrill hit a two-run single with the bases loaded and a passed ball brought in the seventh run.

Ballin' like Merrill Madness. pic.twitter.com/3XvhkkLvds — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 30, 2026

King finished the sixth inning without allowing a hit, and came back out for the seventh. After a PitchCom issue, the right-hander allowed a one-out single to Nico Hoerner on a play that Machado clearly felt he could have made.

Nico Hoerner breaks up Michael King's no-hitter with one out in the seventh inning pic.twitter.com/LqChMjVwUN — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 30, 2026

Nevertheless, King settled down with back-to-back strikeouts, and put the finishing touches on a nearly perfect Game 1 performance.

Michael King in wild-card Game 1 for the Padres:



7 IP

1 H (infield single in the 7th)

0 ER

3 BB

8 K



The postseason is where legends are made. This was a legendary performance from the Padres ace. pic.twitter.com/yFLfiZDXn4 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 30, 2026

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Tatis used his speed to manufacture another run. After hitting an infield single to shortstop, he stole second base and then scored on a throw that went into left field.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is better than your team's best player.

pic.twitter.com/IHa2XIdRwZ — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 30, 2026

Left-hander Yuki Matsui relieved King and pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning. Then, right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove, who was a surprise addition to the wild-card roster after not pitching since October 2024, came on in the ninth inning in an unbelievable scene at Petco Park.

For the first time since Oct. 2, 2024, Joe Musgrove is on the mound at Petco Park.



What a moment for Musgrove. What a moment for the Padres.



Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/iKOhTAjUJC — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 30, 2026

Musgrove pitched around some traffic to finish off a scoreless inning and secure the Padres' 1-0 series lead.

When Do the Padres Play Next?

The Padres and Cubs will face off in Game 2 of the wild-card series on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

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