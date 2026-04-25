Padres Notes: 22-Year-Old Breakout Star, Nick Castellanos Struggles, Gavin Sheets History

The San Diego Padres had a well-deserved off day on Friday as they prepare to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Mexico. The two-game set is part of the MLB World Tour Mexico City Series and will be played at Estadio Alfredo Harlp Helú with a capacity of 20,062.

In on-the-field news, the Friars have a potential star on their hands as a 22-year-old pitching prospect has been dazzling the mound out of the bullpen thus far. Across 12.1 innings of work, the right-hander has a 0.73 ERA and has earned high praise from manager Craig Stammen.

"We view him as an elite part of our bullpen and someone that’s going to be a part of our bullpen for a long time and pitching kind of those important spots," Stammen said.

The No. 6 prospect in the Padres' system boasts a 98.3 mph average four seam fastball, but it's only the third-most frequent offering in his arsenal. His dangerous 89.4 mph average changeup is his most-used pitch this season, is swung-on-and-missed 47.5% of the time and has yet to be hit by opposing batters in 2026.

In other news, Padres veteran outfielder Nick Castellanos is off to a rough start to his tenure in San Diego. The two-time All-Star is batting .146 through 48 at-bats with 14 strikeouts, but earlier this month spoke on the process of still finding what will work best in the batting order.

“I still feel like we’re figuring out who fits what, what role is for who," Castellanos said. "I think just some time and games played and at-bats, hopefully everything will sort itself out. We’re like a Rubik’s Cube right now, figuring out who belongs where with what responsibilities.”

Finally, slugger Gavin Sheets delivered one of the most exciting moments of the season thus far with a Wednesday night game-winning home run which happened to also be on his 30th birthday. Sheets was a part of some rare history, both in terms of MLB and the franchise after the swing, but most importantly, it was the cherry on top of a wild ninth inning.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Breakout Player: 22-Year-Old Top Prospect Showing Signs of Stardom

Padres' Nick Castellanos at Risk of Losing Roster Spot Amid Struggles

Padres' Gavin Sheets Makes Insane History With Game-Winning Home Run vs Rockies

Padres' Manny Machado 'Done' With ABS Challenges

Padres' Mason Miller Loses One Streak in Win vs Rockies

Padres vs Diamondbacks Mexico City Series Preview, Pitching Probables, Bold Prediction

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres scored 22 runs over two games against the Giants the last Mexico City series.



11 home runs in Game 1 between both teams, by an MLB-record-tying 10 different players



It’s about to be a movie 😝 pic.twitter.com/u8SBhu0noi — Padres Burner (@Padres_Burner69) April 24, 2026

Ethan Salas crushed all of that one pic.twitter.com/j4ToYVLRSs — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) April 25, 2026

Put 'em to the test 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZQ97XQeHey — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 24, 2026

Invité a directivos y jugadores de las Grandes Ligas de Béisbol, así como a los equipos Padres de San Diego y Dbacks de Arizona, que este fin de semana se enfrentarán en el estadio de los Diablos Rojos de la Ciudad de México. Seguiremos trabajando para fortalecer esta relación y,… pic.twitter.com/Tl9H65kDEx — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) April 24, 2026

The ball was flying in the 2024 Mexico City Series 🚀



What will the @Padres and @Dbacks have in store this weekend?



(MLB x @TMobile) pic.twitter.com/SvlWtdz4Eq — MLB (@MLB) April 24, 2026

The entrance to Alfredo Harp Helu stadium ahead of the #padres Mexico City series. pic.twitter.com/RaSHO4Ij3q — Allison Edmonds (@aedmondstv) April 24, 2026

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