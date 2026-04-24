Padres vs Diamondbacks Mexico City Series Preview, Pitching Probables, Bold Prediction

Fresh off another series win over the Colorado Rockies, the San Diego Padres are heading to Mexico City to face the Arizona Diamondbacks in a quick two-game series in MLB's World Tour.

San Diego has been playing very strong baseball of late, winning its last six series overall. The Padres have won 15 of their last 19 games, tying the Los Angeles Dodgers at 17-8 for first place in the National League West.

This weekend, the Padres will try to keep the winning ways going against a Diamondbacks team that has started to play much better as of late.

Arizona comes into this series with a record of 14-11, sitting in third place in the NL West. The team has won six of its last 10 games, setting up what should be a great matchup in the high elevation in Mexico City.

The Diamondbacks did lose two of three games in their last series to the Chicago White Sox, but overall, they've been a strong team after a slow start. The two games in Mexico City this weekend are considered away games for the Padres.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Pitching Probables

Saturday, April 25: RHP Germán Márquez vs. RHP Zac Gallen

Sunday, April 26: RHP Michael King vs. RHP Ryne Nelson

San Diego gives the ball to Márquez in the first game, and he has been much better on the mound over his last few starts. Overall, the right-hander has posted an ERA of 3.86 on the season over four starts for the Padres.

The Diamondbacks will throw out their ace in Gallen, who owns an ERA of 3.49 against San Diego in his career. The Padres offense will need to get to Gallen early to avoid allowing him to get into a rhythm.

In the second game, the Padres will turn to King, who has been excellent for San Diego so far. On the year, the right-hander owns an ERA of 2.28 over five starts.

Arizona will counter with Nelson, who has struggled this season, putting up an ERA of 6.97 overall. Nelson owns a career ERA of 4.83 against San Diego in 11 appearances.

Key Injuries

Starter Nick Pivetta remains out for the Padres while he recovers from a flexor strain in his elbow. Pivetta is on the injured list currently, and there is no timetable for his return.

Relief pitcher Jeremiah Estrada is also out with no timeline to return as he deals with an elbow injury.

Starting pitcher Griffin Canning is nearing a return to the Padres, but likely won't be back until early May.

For the Diamondbacks, catcher Gabriel Moreno is out with an oblique strain, while a handful of key players — right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes, first baseman Pavin Smith, outfielder Jordan Lawlar and left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk — are on the 60-day injured list.

Bold Prediction

Even with both teams playing well, the Padres have been very strong over the last few weeks. Everything seems to be clicking for this team, and San Diego will take both games from Arizona.

In the first game, both offenses will get off to great starts due to the high elevation in Mexico City. San Diego again comes from behind to take down the Diamondbacks, beating the Arizona bullpen in the process.

And in the second matchup, King and Nelson get lit up, each giving up five or more runs. But in the end, the Padres are able to hold off the Diamondbacks due to their excellent bullpen.

Historically, the Mexico City games have been high-scoring, and this matchup should be no different. The last time the Padres played here was in 2023 against the San Francisco Giants, with the two games finishing by scores of 16–11 and 6–4.

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