Padres' Breakout Pitcher Made Team History With Run of Dominance

Right-handed pitcher Bradgley Rodriguez has put together a very strong season out of the bullpen for the San Diego Padres.

Coming into the season, Rodriguez was seen as a strong breakout candidate for this team, and he's delivered on that idea. The right-hander has posted a 2.07 ERA over 57 appearances (four starts as an opener) while recording two saves.

Rodriguez had been on a tear heading into this weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Before Friday, his ERA dropped to 1.86 for his career, which was the lowest by a Padres pitcher through his first 62 career games.

San Diego has relied on Rodriguez heavily this season, and for good reason. Padres manager Craig Stammen has loved what he's seen from the right-hander this year, and it's given him confidence to allow Rodriguez to even close out games.

“We’ve been testing him," Stammen said recently. “He’s been pitching a lot, and he’s been pitching against the other team’s best hitters in a lot of high-leverage spots, and he’s turned into someone we can really trust.”

Rodriguez is part of a very strong bullpen for the Padres, working alongside star closer Mason Miller and lefty Adrian Morejón, among others. But he has found a way to stand out, and could be in line to be the Padres' full-time setup man next season, with Morejón heading into free agency.

There is also a chance that the Padres could move Miller after having discussions during the trade deadline. This would open up the closer role, where Rodriguez has proved himself in a limited capacity this season.

“I think it’s something that you do as a professional player,” Rodriguez said. “You try to get better as a year goes by, and even during my career, I need to get better each and every day.”

The 2026 season is his first full campaign in the big leagues, but the 22-year-old has shown out. Even last season, Rodriguez had real promise, recording a 1.17 ERA over seven appearances.

If he can sustain this level of performance, the Padres will be very tough to beat down the stretch and into the playoffs. Rodriguez offers this team another true weapon for the bullpen, and he seems to be coming into his own in the major leagues.

“It’s impressive, his composure on the mound, especially how he battles out there,” center fielder Jackson Merrill said of Rodriguez to The Athletic. “He’s got ‘it.’ He’s got the ‘it’ factor.”

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