Padres Notes: Friars Add Pitcher, Decline Trade From Yankees, Rafael Devers to SD Before Deadline?
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The San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants, 5-4, on Sunday afternoon and improved to 58-54 on the year.
Kyle Hart started off the bullpen game with a pair of strikeouts in three scoreless innings, JP Sears allowed two earned runs in his sole inning pitched and Grifin Canning (who earned the win) allowed an earned run in his two innings of work.
Jeremiah Estrada worked a clean inning, Bradgley Rodriguez surrendered an earned run and recorded just two outs and it was Adrian Morejon who delivered a four-out save (his second of the year), striking out three to close out the game.
Offensively, Ty France and Jackson Merrill each had multi-hit games, with the first of Merrill's being a 422-foot two-run home run. Jake Cronenworth's lone hit on the day was an infield single, but one that brought in two runs to cap off a four-run second inning.
Ahead of the eventual victory, the Padres brought in a pitcher who has experience with both the Los Angeles Angels and the Philadelphia Phillies. The 27-year-old right-hander from Dana Point, CA put up a 2.84 ERA as a member of the Angels' bullpen in 2024 across 25 appearances.
In other news, the Padres reportedly rejected a trade offer from the New York Yankees that would have sent Morejon to New York for right-handed pitcher Will Warren. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the news.
Finally, fresh off of winning a four-game set against the Giants, the Padres have been linked to superstar Rafael Devers as the search for more offense at the deadline continues. A key MLB insider reported that a deal was at least considered by Preller, but only time will tell what does or does not materialize.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Add Former Angels, Phillies Pitcher Ahead of Trade Deadline
Padres Appear to Have Made Decision on Mason Miller Trade Ahead of Deadline
Padres Considering Blockbuster Rafael Devers Trade Ahead of Deadline: Report
Revisiting AJ Preller's Wildest Trade Deadline Moves Ahead of Another Potential Padres Splash
Padres Scratch Michael King From Start Right Before Trade Deadline as Rumors Swirl
Padres Reject Yankees' Trade Proposal For Key Reliever
Padres Targeting 3 Struggling Starting Pitchers at Trade Deadline
Padres 'Heavily' Scouting National League Team Ahead of Trade Deadline
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson