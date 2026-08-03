Padres Notes: Friars Add Pitcher, Decline Trade From Yankees, Rafael Devers to SD Before Deadline?

The San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants, 5-4, on Sunday afternoon and improved to 58-54 on the year.

Kyle Hart started off the bullpen game with a pair of strikeouts in three scoreless innings, JP Sears allowed two earned runs in his sole inning pitched and Grifin Canning (who earned the win) allowed an earned run in his two innings of work.

Jeremiah Estrada worked a clean inning, Bradgley Rodriguez surrendered an earned run and recorded just two outs and it was Adrian Morejon who delivered a four-out save (his second of the year), striking out three to close out the game.

Offensively, Ty France and Jackson Merrill each had multi-hit games, with the first of Merrill's being a 422-foot two-run home run. Jake Cronenworth's lone hit on the day was an infield single, but one that brought in two runs to cap off a four-run second inning.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Padres brought in a pitcher who has experience with both the Los Angeles Angels and the Philadelphia Phillies. The 27-year-old right-hander from Dana Point, CA put up a 2.84 ERA as a member of the Angels' bullpen in 2024 across 25 appearances.

In other news, the Padres reportedly rejected a trade offer from the New York Yankees that would have sent Morejon to New York for right-handed pitcher Will Warren. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the news.

Finally, fresh off of winning a four-game set against the Giants, the Padres have been linked to superstar Rafael Devers as the search for more offense at the deadline continues. A key MLB insider reported that a deal was at least considered by Preller, but only time will tell what does or does not materialize.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Add Former Angels, Phillies Pitcher Ahead of Trade Deadline

Padres Appear to Have Made Decision on Mason Miller Trade Ahead of Deadline

Padres Considering Blockbuster Rafael Devers Trade Ahead of Deadline: Report

Revisiting AJ Preller's Wildest Trade Deadline Moves Ahead of Another Potential Padres Splash

Padres Scratch Michael King From Start Right Before Trade Deadline as Rumors Swirl

Padres Reject Yankees' Trade Proposal For Key Reliever

Padres Targeting 3 Struggling Starting Pitchers at Trade Deadline

Padres 'Heavily' Scouting National League Team Ahead of Trade Deadline

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres are 58-54. They've won 8 of their last 9 games.



They're 1 game back of a wild-card spot.



Your move, AJ Preller. pic.twitter.com/W0GfSbmqT5 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 2, 2026

Quick trip to the desert. pic.twitter.com/C5SmqKqRoH — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 3, 2026

“I expect him to not sleep, and I expect him to be on the phone a lot.”



That’s what Padre’s manager Craig Stammen had to say about AJ Preller over the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/c2Dfro678i — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) August 3, 2026

Good evening from Petco Park, after the Padres beat the Giants to finish the homestand.



Padres do their part and go 8-1 in their final 9 games before the trade deadline.



Now, we see what transpires before tomorrow at 3 PM PT.



A huge series in Arizona looming.



Buckle up! pic.twitter.com/rPRkgwbL5i — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) August 3, 2026

The #Padres have checked in on #Mets RHP Kodai Senga and have “at least considered” trying to acquire #SFGiants 1B Rafael Devers, per @Joelsherman1 pic.twitter.com/ZPJr1uAIpq — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) August 3, 2026

Sunday done right. pic.twitter.com/FyImPph0Fc — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 2, 2026

The Padres have made ANOTHER addition to their pitching depth⬇️⬇️



We're 24 hours away from the trade deadline👀👀 pic.twitter.com/k6QJN7Hl9N — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 2, 2026

The Padres rejected a trade that would have sent Will Warren to San Diego for Adrian Morejon, per @BNightengale pic.twitter.com/d8BndTpkBn — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 3, 2026

A lil' Merrill Madness. pic.twitter.com/MPUJyjs7UZ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 2, 2026

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