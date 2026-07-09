Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Mason Miller Trade Urged, Giants Star to SD?

The San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 10-4, on Wednesday night to get back to .500 at 46-46.

Right-hander Michael King pitched six innings, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts. He improved his record to 6-7 in his final start before the All-Star break.

Offensively, Miguel Andujar enjoyed a three-hit game while Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill and Luis Campusano each had two-hit outings. Campusano also went yard in the sixth inning to kick off a four-run frame for the Friars.

Ahead of the contest, the Friars made a roster move that sent Samad Taylor to the injured list. The breakout star is batting .322 this season and spoke before being placed on the IL on what he believed to be a "day-to-day" issue.

“There’s really nothing I can do to go back and change it,” Taylor said. “I’ve done all my prep, done everything I need to do to take care of my body and there’s things that happen that are out of your control. This is one of them. Just get back to my work.”

In other news, the Friars are urged to do the unthinkable and deal their closer Mason Miller ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Former MLB general manager Steve Phillips spoke on MLB Now regarding why the Padres need to pull the trigger.

"If the Padres think they're in it and they're gonna go for it ... they need starting pitching and offense," Phillips said. "The surplus is bullpen, and Mason Miller is the biggest chip that they have."

Finally, a San Francisco Giants star batting .308 this season has been linked to the Padres. Currently last in batting average across MLB, San Diego desperately needs more offense if they want to make a second-half charge. Perhaps a deal with a National League West rival could be in the cards.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Lose Breakout Star to Oblique Injury, Call Up Luis Rengifo

Former GM Says Padres 'Have' to Trade Mason Miller Ahead of Deadline

Padres Connected to Giants Star in Potential Blockbuster Trade Ahead of Deadline

Jackson Merrill Sends Message to Padres Fans Amid Brutal Losing Skid

Padres Predicted to Trade for Royals Starting Pitcher on $51 Million Deal

Padres Tweets of the Day

First Major League RBI for Jase! pic.twitter.com/P1ViKWnkac — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 9, 2026

Craig Stammen spoke about the decision to place Samad Taylor on the IL, Luis Rengifo's role, how Manny Machado is feeling after fouling a ball off his toe and what Jake Cronenworth's production means to the lineup: pic.twitter.com/bssOZjcwKK — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 8, 2026

Gettin' Miggy Wit It pic.twitter.com/k1qOEOATor — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 9, 2026

#OTD in 2021, Camarena’s grand slam helped the Padres erase an 8-run deficit. San Diego defeated the Nationals, 9-8, at Petco Park.



Nationals @ Padres#ForTheFaithful | July 8, 2021pic.twitter.com/ktpShZ4oMO — San Diego Strong (@PadresStrong) July 8, 2026

Turn it up. pic.twitter.com/IGk8WWxRmp — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 9, 2026

Luis Rengifo discusses joining the Padres and his performance at Triple-A El Paso. pic.twitter.com/KNoNygqcnk — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 8, 2026

Is he BACK?



Jake Cronenworth since returning from the IL (9 Games):

.310 AVG (29 ABs 9 Hits)

2 HRs

6 RBIs

2 Runs

9 Ks vs 1 BB



He's still got some work to do, but do you think he's finally back or just on a hot streak?pic.twitter.com/yywDBCg3KI — PadresDigest (@PadresDigest) July 8, 2026

The Padres have been linked to Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee in a potential blockbuster trade deadline deal👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LxjDkSWD3P — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 8, 2026

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