Jackson Merrill Sends Message to Padres Fans Amid Brutal Losing Skid

The San Diego Padres have been in a free fall over the last few weeks.

The Padres have lost nine of their 11 games overall, seeing the season start to unravel in early July. Both the offense and starting pitching have started to come undone, sending the Padres into some tough times.

Following this recent skid, San Diego is currently 14 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West division and 4.5 games back of the final wild-card spot.

However, Padres star outfielder Jackson Merrill isn't giving up and sent a clear message to the fans to keep the faith.

"Yeah, I mean we're frustrated too. Can't take away from your frustration, but I promise we are doing all we can here to get these wins," Merrill said. "Like I said, just have faith in us. It's baseball; you never know when s--- can go the other way, so we could heat up here really soon."

Jackson Merrill on his message to frustrated Padres fans@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/arXBY5Of5E — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) July 7, 2026

Faith in the Padres has been few and far between this year, with the roster showing real signs of problems throughout the season. After a hot start, San Diego has fallen apart, with the holes on the team becoming harder to cover up.

Offense has been a real issue this season, with the Padres ranking dead last in multiple categories around baseball. The Padres are last in team batting average (.224) and OPS (.671), while being second to last in slugging percentage (.371).

Both Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. have struggled in different ways this season, leading to some problems for the Padres. The two stars have normally been the catalysts for the Padres in previous seasons, but something has felt off in 2026.

Tatis has dealt with power issues this year, with the slugger having only hit five home runs. Machado has seen his power show up at the plate, but he is still hitting under the Mendoza line for the season.

As for the pitching, the Padres entered the year with real questions around the starting rotation, and the worst fears have come true. Not only have multiple guys gone down with injury, but the remaining pitchers have struggled to put any form of consistency together.

The bullpen has been the one saving grace for this team, but taking on such a heavy burden has started to tax the relief pitchers. The Padres' front office plans to address these issues at the trade deadline, but there may only be so much that they can do.

All in all, this season has been one to forget for the Padres so far, but the silver lining is that there is still a lot of time left to turn it all around. But if San Diego wants to compete for the postseason, changes need to be made right away; otherwise, this will go down as another wasted year in the franchise's history.

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