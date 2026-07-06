Padres Notes: Joe Musgrove ‘Lost’ in Recovery, Dave Roberts Talks SD Collapse, Mason Miller Trade?

The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-2, on Sunday and improved to 44-45 on the year. The Friars snapped an eight-game losing streak to close out the series in LA.

Left-hander JP Sears dominated on Sunday, pitching five scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and five strikeouts. All-Star closer Mason Miller pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to secure his 22nd save of the year.

Offensively, Jackson Merrill broke the deadlock with an RBI single in the fourth inning. Later on in the contest, Fernando Tatis Jr. reached on a seventh inning infield single to bring in another run.

Two batters later, Manny Machado unleashed a towering 407-foot, three-run home run to go up five and put the game out fo reach.

In other news, Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove recently provided an update amid his road to recovery from a 2024 Tommy John surgery. After countless setbacks, Musgrove is still aiming to pitch this season.

“I mean, we’ve tried everything under the sun,” Musgrove said to the Times of San Diego. “But it’s not the usual type of injury I’m familiar with that just responds well to rest and rehab. I’ve been very lost."

Additionally, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared his two cents on the Padres' recent losing streak — and after back-to-back comeback wins, the comments stung that much more.

"For us, we're just stacking wins," Roberts said. "Certainly, [the Padres] are going through it right now. [Thursday] night, the way we came back and won. [Friday], the way we came back and won, it certainly takes the wind out of your sail."

Finally, Padres insider Kevin Acee purported the unthinkable as the trade deadline nears: possibly trading All-Star closer Mason Miller. The Reaper is playing the best baseball of his career at the moment and has established himself as the game's top closer this season with a 0.98 ERA.

However, an elite closer is only good if you're leading games late.

"They could be a couple weeks away from having to confront the wisdom of trying to turn Mason Miller into some sort of future help," Acee wrote.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Joe Musgrove Has Tried 'Everything' to Get Better: 'I've Been Very Lost'

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says Padres Are 'Going Through It' Amid Stunning Collapse

Padres Could Be Forced to Consider Trading Mason Miller if Season Spirals, Says Insider

Padres Top Pitching Prospect Takes Line Drive Off Head in Scary Scene

Padres Tweets of the Day

Manny Mash 💥 pic.twitter.com/J31RxoPHjG — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 6, 2026

Padres bats have improved over the last month, with team OPS reaching .789 over this miserable 7 game stretch. Season OPS has risen to .673.



Pitching staff that previously had carried the bats needs to lock back in 🙏. pic.twitter.com/zNG68mNJlz — Padres Burner (@Padres_Burner69) July 5, 2026

Manny Machado crushes a 3-run homer in the 7th!



🎙️ @jesseagler pic.twitter.com/qfzqsI3L3w — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 6, 2026

Craig Stammen was ejected three pitches in. pic.twitter.com/oesxFCQA6Q — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) July 6, 2026

Padres infield coach Ryan Goins and manager Craig Stammen have been ejected in the 1st inning. — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 5, 2026

The Padres could be forced to consider trading Mason Miller at the deadline if their season continues to spiral😳😳😳



Do you think the Padres should take calls on their superstar closer? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IQ6oDAxhDQ — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 5, 2026

JP Sears had a fantastic outing. Threw a lot of those sliders which he had scarcely thrown before. It’s a different shape than what he threw last year so I imagine it’s something he’s been working on. The Dodgers’ hitters greatly struggled with it and him. pic.twitter.com/WyL0rpeKCg — Francis Alipranti (Papa Frank) (@fxalipranti_) July 6, 2026

Ethan Salas laces a single to left.



112 mph exit velocity: pic.twitter.com/ZAslfosVaP — Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) July 6, 2026

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