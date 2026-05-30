Padres Notes: Friars to Pursue 3 All-Stars, Craig Stammen Award Recognition, AJ Preller Mistake?

The San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals, 7-5, on Friday to get back in the win column and end a four-game skid.

Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito struggled, allowing four runs across 2.2 innings with just one strikeout. He allowed five hits while walking four in his worst outing of the year.

However, Giolito was picked up by the strong Padres bullpen, as Yuki Matsui allowed one run over two innings, and Jeremiah Estrada, Adrian Morejon, Jason Adam and Mason Miller combined to throw 4.1 shutout innings. Miller got the final four outs to secure his 17th save of the year in 17 opportunities.

Offensively, Fernando Tatis Jr. continued his recent hot streak, going 3-for-5 for his fourth multi-hit game of his last five. Jackson Merrill hit his first home run since May 4, while Ty France added a long ball of his own.

In other news, the Padres are expected to pursue three All-Star starting pitchers ahead of this year's trade deadline.

Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins and Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets are all reportedly on San Diego's radar with the Aug. 3 trade deadline just over two months away.

Additionally, first-year manager Craig Stammen has been named an early-season frontrunner to win the National League Manager of the Year award.

In his first year as a manager at any level, Stammen has the Padres punching well above their weight, currently sitting at 32-24 and in the top wild-card spot in the NL.

Finally, while the Padres were one of the most aggressive teams at last year's trade deadline, not every move panned out.

Padres On SI looked into an under-the-radar move that has suddenly backfired on the Padres, especailly with the struggles at the catcher position that San Diego has endured this season.

While president of baseball operations AJ Preller likely doesn't live with any regret over his 2025 trade deadline, this is one move he'd probably like back.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Expected to Pursue 3 All-Star Pitchers in Potential Blockbuster Trades

Padres' Craig Stammen Named Frontrunner for Major Award

Padres-Blue Jays Trade From Last Year Suddenly Looks One-Sided

Padres Suddenly Have More Questions Than Answers After Brutal Homestand: Column

Padres Star Named Early-Season MVP Finalist Alongside Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Kid checking in 💪 pic.twitter.com/9EbaLlMYvc — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 30, 2026

Alex McCoy’s 10th homer of the year is a no-doubter…



He pulls his hands in and cranks a fastball over the concourse in left: pic.twitter.com/fhITwClqHz — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) May 30, 2026

What are potential trade destinations for Tarik Skubal?@PaulHembo would LOVE the Brewers and Rays to swim with the usual suspects | @ESPNMilwaukee 👀



"My early favorite, the San Diego Padres." - @Buster_ESPN https://t.co/HKSkWiuZdV pic.twitter.com/2KH1WJSrv8 — ESPN Podcasts (@espnpodcasts) May 28, 2026

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