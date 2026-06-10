Padres Notes: Infielder Called Up, Ethan Salas Trade Rumors, Surprise Player Breaking Out
In this story:
The San Diego Padres lost to the Cincinnati Reds, 5-3, on Tuesday evening in an 11-inning contest, falling to 34-32 on the year.
Right-hander Lucas Giolito struck out three across four innings as he allowed an earned run on two hits in his fifth outing for San Diego.
Offensively, the Friars got started with an RBI triple from center fielder Jackson Merrill in the third inning while Manny Machado singled him in four pitches later. It was a deadlock until the 10th inning when the Reds took the lead, but a Samad Taylor RBI single further tied things up.
After generating the first out of the 11th inning, left-hander Yuki Matsui surrendered what would turn into the deciding two-run home run as the Padres went down in order in the bottom half of the inning.
Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Friars called up a 27-year-old infielder in hopes to rejuvenate the offense in Xander Bogaerts' absence. In 30 Triple-A appearances this season, the Houston native is hitting .255 with three home runs.
In other news, the likelihood of catcher Ethan Salas being flipped at the trade deadline was discussed by a top insider. President of baseball operations AJ Preller's track record with no prospects really staying "untouchable" was one of the talking points as San Diego appears to be in need of a major move (or two) to get back on track.
Finally, manager Craig Stammen spoke on a conversation he had with a surprise breakout player on the roster. The skipper posed a question as to where production comes from and the role that confidence plays in a given hot streak.
"Does success come first and then confidence, or can confidence come first and then that leads to success? Nobody really knows the complete answer to that, but we’re trying to breathe that confidence in all these guys," he said.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres’ Xander Bogaerts Leaves Team, 27-Year-Old Promoted
Padres Insider Reveals Likelihood of Ethan Salas Trade at Deadline
Padres Manager Had Conversation With Freddy Fermin That Led to Sudden Breakout
Padres Insider Delivers Good News on Fernando Tatis' Power Returning
Padres Expected to Target Big-Name Catcher Ahead of Trade Deadline
Dodgers All-Star Calls Padres' Mason Miller 'Impossible' to Hit
Padres Tweets of the Day
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson