Padres Notes: Mason Miller Frustrated, Unfortunate Jason Adam News, AJ Preller Wants Tarik Skubal?

The San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins, 4-2, on Friday evening and improved to 51-53 on the year.

The scoring started in the fourth inning as a Jackson Merrill sacrifice fly brought in superstar Manny Machado to tie the game. Machado was responsible for a single that ended up bringing home Xander Bogaerts thanks to a fielding error, and Luis Rengifo continued his electric run in the batter's box with a two-run shot in the eighth, his second since joining the Padres earlier this month.

Mason Miller pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning on Friday, which was a welcome sight for him. On Thursday, the All-Star pitcher revealed he was frustrated with the team's losing ways and his lack of pitching opportunities.

"I'm not mad. I'm not mad at [manager Craig Stammen]," Miller told The San Diego Union-Tribune. "I'm frustrated, like everyone else."

With Miller's elite mound presence, it would be a waste to send him into a game that the result is already decided. Stammen light-heartedly gave reporters some insight on what it is like not using Miller's talents, even during a win.

"He's always angry if I don't pitch him," Stammen said jokingly after the Padres win on Tuesday.

In other news, the Padres received an unfortunate update regarding right-hander Jason Adam while he continues to nurse a right shoulder strain. His injury was supposed to sideline him for a little over a month when he was placed on the injured list on July 2, but the original timeline of mid-August has been pushed back.

Finally, rival executives around the baseball world reportedly believe that president of baseball operations AJ Preller wants to acquire Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline. Starting pitching help is perhaps the most critical item on San Diego's to-do list, and a player like Skubal doesn't just get teams in the win column, but could completely take over a series in October.

Whether or not the Padres have enough to get him is another story.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Mason Miller 'Frustrated' Amid Losing Skid as Trade Deadline Nears

Padres To Be Without All-Star Jason Adam for Even Longer Than Expected

Rival Execs Believe Padres' AJ Preller Wants Tarik Skubal at Trade Deadline

Padres Should 'Strongly Consider' Trading Top Reliever to Yankees, Says Insider

Padres' Mason Miller Trade 'On The Table' For Surprising AL Contender

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres All-Star closer Mason Miller revealed he's frustrated amid the team's losing skid and his lack of pitching opportunities😳😳😳



Read his full comments below⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aEt6z1y0yn — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 24, 2026

.@BenAndWoods asked AJ Preller if he feels like he's auditioning for the team's new owners: pic.twitter.com/5FX2tTxcuz — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 24, 2026

Passan



“The market for Mason Miller is incredible” pic.twitter.com/yi2BLj9qKp — Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) July 24, 2026

1st-rd @mlbdraft pick Coleman Borthwick signs w/@padres for $3.8 million (pick 21 value = $4,224,700). @AuburnBaseball recruit is 6-fot-6 HS RHP from FLA w/plus FB and SL. Big time ceiling. pic.twitter.com/MMBWFkjSp0 — Jonathan Mayo (@JonathanMayo) July 24, 2026

.@BenAndWoods asked AJ Preller if other GMs have made strong offers to him for Mason Miller: pic.twitter.com/bC9oCgjbxJ — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 24, 2026

El Capitán con el hit y la ventaja. pic.twitter.com/1lScYaNCGi — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 25, 2026

Padres RHP Jason Adam will be out for longer than expected with his shoulder injury😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/Fx5p7GHhCF — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 24, 2026

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