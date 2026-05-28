Padres Notes: Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta Return Timelines, Jackson Merrill Struggles, More
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The San Diego Padres lost to the Philadelphia Phillies, 3-0, on Wednesday afternoon and fell to 31-24 on the year. Walker Buehler went 5.1 innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out a pair of Philadelphia batters as he was charged with his third loss of the year. Both runs scored after he exited the game.
Fernando Tatis Jr. continued his home run drought, but collected his third multi-hit game in his last four and has had at least one hit in nine of his last 10 appearances.
In other news, a Padres insider recently spoke on a timeline for right-handers Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove to return from their respective injuries.
Pivetta totaled a 2.87 ERA last season across 31 starts and was easily one of the best additions to the Friars, but a flexor tendon strain last month put him on the shelf after just four starts.
Musgrove hasn't had any big league action since he underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2024, and after suffering a setback this past spring, is still awaiting his 2026 debut.
In other news, center fielder Jackson Merrill has endured quite the slump lately, hitting .115 in his last 15 contests. A two-hit game on Wednesday raised his batting average to .200 on the year, but ahead of the game, manager Craig Stammen spoke on what he saw wrong with his young star.
"It's similar to what we've kinda talked about all year, he's a little bit over-aggressive, probably," Stammen said. "It's one of those situations where I'm gonna take one down the middle and then the next one he swings at in the dirt. Don't swing, don't swing, and then all of a sudden, you're swinging.
"I know he's working his butt off behind the scenes to try and get better at that."
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Insider Reveals Tentative Return Timeline for Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove
2 Padres Starting Pitchers Making Major Progress Toward Return
Padres Manager Gets Brutally Honest on Jackson Merrill's Struggles
History Isn't on Padres' Side to Make Playoffs in 2026
Nick Castellanos Reacts to Phillies Firing Rob Thomson Amid Matchup With Philadelphia
Padres Have New Breakout Reliever Who Wants More High-Leverage Opportunities
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson