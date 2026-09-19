Padres Notes: Magic Number Shrinks, Jason Adam Struggles, Manny Machado Trade?

The San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins, 9-2, on Friday night and improved to 85-69 on the year.

As San Diego's magic number shrinks to four, they are not only five games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks for a wild-card spot, but they currently have an identical record to both the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs, creating a three-way tie in the National League wild-card race.

With eight games to go until the postseason, the Padres must push the pedal to the floor as they currently sit as the No. 6 seed due to having lost their season series's to both of their wild-card counterparts.

In order to get to this three-way tie, right-hander Nick Pivetta struck out four across five innings of work and allowed just one earned run along the way. Additionally, Dustin Harris, Ty France, Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth and Samad Taylor each had two-hits apiece in the offensive explosion.

Jackson Merrill obliterated a 432-foot solo shot in the eighth inning as France collected a three-run home run as part of a six-run fifth inning (an inning that they entered down one run).

Speaking of France — who is hitting .310 on the year and a ludicrous .467 across the past seven games — spoke on his team playing their best baseball of the year at the perfect time, despite a tumultuous start to the 2026 campaign.

“You want to be hot at the right time and this is the right time,” France. “So just going to continue to play our game, not look too far ahead, but understand what’s at stake and try and accomplish what we came here to do.”

Ahead of the eventual victory, right-hander Jason Adam made his second rehab appearance in Triple-A, and things have not gone as planned, to say the least. In those two outings, he has recorded just one out to nine earned runs off of seven hits.

If the All-Star reliever can't get back to familiar form soon, perhaps he won't be trusted with high-leverage situations in October.

Well, that's two blow-up outings in a row for Jason Adam rehabbing in El Paso.

This time around, it goes

Homer (93.1 mph FB)

Walk (full-count slider)

K (87.0 mph changeup)

Single (slider)

Alek Thomas triple (87.7 changeup)



Over his last two outings, that's:

0.1 IP

7 H

9 ER

2 BB — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) September 19, 2026

Finally, superstar Manny Machado has been floated in trade rumors (despite a no-trade clause) amid an insider's speculation of the new team owners aiming to shed payroll. Machado's batting average is below league average at .219, but he has added 28 home runs (already eclipsing last year's total in nine fewer games) and collected 84 RBIs.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Where Padres Stand in Wild-Card Race After Comeback Win vs Marlins, Losses by Cubs and Phillies

Padres' Manny Machado Floated as Trade Candidate as New Owners Aim to Shed Payroll

Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Critical Series vs Streaking Marlins

Padres Tweets of the Day

An MLB insider listed Manny Machado as a potential trade candidate as the Padres' new owners may look to shed payroll this offseason (read the full story in the comments)😳😳😳



On a scale of 1-10, what do you think the chances are of a Machado trade?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ScyepnjPA0 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 18, 2026

Is The Kid swingin' the hot bat or what? pic.twitter.com/EF5BKFJZGJ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 19, 2026

THE SAN DIEGO PADRES HAVE TIED THE CUBS AND PHILLIES IN THE WILD-CARD RACE🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



All three teams are now 85-69 with 8 games to go👀⬇️https://t.co/qfMT6zdFyC — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 19, 2026

Ty France with the big blast in a 6-run bottom of the 5th!



🎙️ @jesseagler pic.twitter.com/SxbTBnbcy9 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 19, 2026

TY FRANCE BRINGING THE ENERGY pic.twitter.com/1DkVGzGb3F — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 19, 2026

The Padres are now 35-16 since this moment in Miami.



They were 3 games under .500 entering that game.



A remarkable turnaround. pic.twitter.com/VwLaoGgzf1 — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) September 19, 2026

How’s that for a ballgame? pic.twitter.com/hlnXhyxhUH — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 19, 2026

Mason Miller spoke about his workload and his drive to pitch in the postseason again: pic.twitter.com/xicafgy1mu — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 18, 2026

Now throw yo' hands up in the sky. pic.twitter.com/6rPLfEVMEk — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 19, 2026

Jackson Merrill spoke about what's clicked for the Padres in the second half and the importance of homefield advantage in the postseason: pic.twitter.com/H8MPCoOYLr — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 18, 2026

Put 'em to the test 😂 pic.twitter.com/G0L6jdtrR5 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 18, 2026

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