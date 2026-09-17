Padres Lineup Expected to Get Massive Boost This Weekend

Miguel Andujar could be back in the San Diego Padres' lineup for their weekend series against the Miami Marlins after his minor league rehabilitation assignment is complete.

The veteran had an .888 OPS in 15 games in July before he sustained a right wrist fracture. Overall, Andujar has hit .259 with five home runs and 22 RBIs, while putting up an OPS of .726.

Prior to the injury, Andujar was looking like one of president of baseball operations A.J. Preller's best signings of the offseason — a bargain at $4 million for the 2026 on a one-year contract.

Padres designated hitters have been snakebitten this season. Arguably the best of the bunch was Luis Rengifo, who was lost for the season when he injured his knee in August. Andujar can't switch-hit like Rengifo, Otherwise, he's a good candidate to pick up where Rengifo left off, moving around the infield on the days he doesn't DH.

Like Rengifo, Andujar can hit for modest power when he's at his best, and provide at least adequate defense at the corner infield positions as a backup to first baseman Ty France and third baseman Manny Machado.

Andujar has also played the corner outfield positions in the past, but didn't do so in his first 74 games with the Padres. During his rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso, Andujar has spent two games in left field, one at first base and four at DH.

At the plate, Andujar is 9-for-30 (.300) with five doubles, only two strikeouts and no walks at El Paso through Thursday. He has a hit in five consecutive games.

Jase Bowen, who has a .154/.198/.264 slash line in a bench role, appears to be the top candidate to be optioned once Andujar is activated. Bowen has spent equal time in left and right field in the majors, which could be the reason the Padres are giving Andujar time in left field on his rehab assignment.

El Paso is scheduled to play a home game Thursday against the Oklahoma City Comets.

Andujar sustained the fracture when he was hit by a Lucas Erceg curveball in the eighth inning of the Padres' game against the Royals in Kansas City on July 19 — the lowlight of a 19-2 win. Andujar remained in the game after getting hit, but was taken for X-rays afterward, which revealed the fracture.

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