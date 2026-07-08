Padres Notes: Manny Machado Fires Back at Reporter, SD Demotes Pitcher, More Trade Rumors
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The San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 4-1, on Tuesday night and improved to 45-46 on the year.
Right-hander German Marquez struck out four batters across five innings of work, allowing one unearned run. The bullpen held things down for the rest of the contest and allowed just two more hits to secure the much-needed win.
Offensively, center fielder Jackson Merrill started things off with a first inning RBI single to tie the game. Later that same inning, infielder Jake Cronenworth slammed a three-run home run to take full control of the game.
Ahead of the game, the Padres optioned right-handed pitcher Alek Jacob to Triple-A El Paso after he pitched three innings on Monday. In a corresponding move, right-hander Jhony Brito was recalled. He pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in Tuesday night's win.
After Monday night's loss in which the Padres were shut out, superstar Manny Machado fired back at a reporter who criticized his team's uncompetitive-appearing at-bats.
“Have you ever stepped in a batter’s box to know what an uncompetitive at-bat is?” Machado responded. “We’re competing our ass off every single day. We got beat.”
In other news, it's currently unknown if the Padres will buy or sell at the trade deadline. With many MLB insiders expecting A.J. Preller to be aggressive, the team has been linked to an All-Star on the New York Mets who would aid the struggling pitching rotation.
Alternatively, a former All-Star (and briefly, a former Padre) on the Kansas City Royals has also been linked to San Diego, but this time, in a more intriguing way.
Due to the size of his contract, he is someone that can be added without a relatively large return, which would be perfect if the Friars become low-key buyers at the deadline.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Manny Machado Fires Back at Reporter for Criticizing Padres' 'Uncompetitive' At-Bats
Padres Mapping Out Potential Scenario to Selling at Trade Deadline, Says Insider
Padres Named Best Fit for Struggling Mets All-Star Ahead of Trade Deadline
Padres Should Trade for Royals Pitcher Ahead of Deadline — Even With $46 Million Contract
Mason Miller Admits Lack of Pitching Opportunities 'Not Easy' Amid Padres Skid
Padres Manager Sends Message to Players Ahead of Trade Deadline
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson