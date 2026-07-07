Padres Named Best Fit for Struggling Mets All-Star Ahead of Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is less than a month away, with teams all across the league gearing up for some expected chaos.

The San Diego Padres are one team that many around baseball are watching closely, with president of baseball operations A.J. Preller still at the helm. Preller has been known to not be afraid of making trades over his career, with the Padres executing multiple blockbuster moves over the last few seasons.

One area that the Padres desperately need help in this year is in the starting pitching department. San Diego has seen multiple pitchers go down with injury, and it has limited the ceiling of this group.

The deadline offers the Padres a chance to add to the starting rotation, bringing in more depth for a late-season postseason run.

One name that has been linked with the Padres a few times this year is right-hander Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets, with the veteran being named as a strong fit for San Diego by MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

"Rather than swing for Skubal or Ryan, the Padres are more likely to take a chance they can get Peralta back on track, given that the prospect price to acquire him will be much lower than it was before the season," Bowden wrote.

Does Freddy Peralta Make Sense For Padres?

Peralta was one of the big movers of the offseason, with the Mets acquiring the All-Star from the Milwaukee Brewers. The right-hander was seen as a game-changer for New York, but he has struggled in his first season with the team.

Since Peralta will be a free agent at the end of the year, many have speculated that New York could look to move him at the trade deadline. This is where the Padres come into the picture, as San Diego was interested in his services over the winter.

Peralta has made 19 starts for the Mets this season, putting up an ERA of 4.68 over 100 innings. The right-hander has failed to find any consistency on the mound, and he could use a change of scenery ahead of his free agency.

The Padres could elect to take a chance on Peralta, hoping that he can turn back into the All-Star from a year ago, when he had an ERA of 2.70 for the Brewers. But if anything, Peralta could be an innings-eater for the Padres, offering some relief to a taxed San Diego bullpen.

Since Peralta will be a free agent, the Padres wouldn't likely need to pay a premium price to land him from New York. San Diego could offer a few prospects without giving up Ethan Salas or Kruz Schoolcraft — and the team has seen a few guys begin to break out in the minor leagues this year.

Peralta has seen better days on the mound, but the Padres could be the perfect landing spot for him to rekindle his fire. The two-time All-Star could give the Padres extra depth, and if he is able to get back to form, this could be a true steal of the deadline.

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