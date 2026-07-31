Padres Notes: Mason Miller Admits Trade Concern, Yankees Trade Prediction, SD Scouting Blue Jays, Mets

The San Diego Padres lost to the San Francisco Giants, 4-1, on Thursday evening and moved to 55-54 on the year with three games to go until the trade deadline.

Speaking of trades, All-Star closer Mason Miller opened up on the upcoming deadline as his name continues to be firmly in the center of ongoing rumors.

The Padres started the season as a potential challenger to the throne that their divisional foes have held for the past two seasons, but a mix of injuries, stagnant offense and subpar pitching turned them into what many believed would be sellers at the trade deadline.

With the offense's recent production and currently sitting at one game over .500 in an air-tight National League wild-card race, the Padres are looking more like deadline buyers by the minute.

Miller touched on the kind of deal it took to get him to San Diego in the first place at the twilight of last year's deadline, and how that may be seen as an out-of-reach framework if a deal materialized at this point in the Padres' run.

“Everybody looked at [last year's trade] as a big prospect haul; kind of setting the bar, if you will,” Miller said. “Everybody has different ways of valuing and evaluating talent too. It’s a pretty hard thing to do."

In other news, a trade prediction with the New York Yankees sends a different All-Star reliever to the Bronx. The American League powerhouse needs relief pitching and has plenty of pieces to entice San Diego in a trade.

Finally, the Friars are reportedly scouting starting pitchers from the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets to potentially bolster a rotation that has proven time and time again to be a major pressure point thus far. It is worth noting that both Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta are nearing a return back to the mound after an injury-riddled first half of the season, but there is no guarantee as to the kind of work load the Padres can expect out of them.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Mason Miller Believes Padres Could Trade Him Under One Condition

Padres-Yankees Blockbuster Trade Prediction Sends All-Star Reliever to New York

Padres Scouted Struggling Blue Jays, Mets Starting Pitchers Ahead of Trade Deadline

Padres' Manny Machado Calls Out Reporters Amid Winning Streak

Padres Targeting 3 Outfielders at Trade Deadline, Including 2 From NL West Rival

Padres Announce Starting Pitchers For Final Series Before Trade Deadline vs Giants

Padres Tweets of the Day

2,000 games and counting for El Capitán. pic.twitter.com/w4W7u7TQeF — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 31, 2026

Manny Machado called out Padres reporters amid the team's five-game winning streak😳😳😳



Machado is always keeping receipts...⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LQ9HD0atfl — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 30, 2026

What a catch 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6bkDwwYxjF — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 31, 2026

After robbing Rafael Devers of a home run, Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a single on the first pitch he sees off Robbie Ray



A machine#padres #forthefaithful pic.twitter.com/cg1BP1CafB — Padres Highlights (@FriarHighlights) July 31, 2026

The Padres have been relying on bullpen starts to bridge the gap to King & Buehler. Kyle Hart prefers not to know in advance when he's starting.@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/0vcuRLOxeF — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) July 30, 2026

It's becoming increasingly difficult to see the Padres trade Mason Miller when they're finally playing as they intended, says @Ken_Rosenthal.



"AJ Preller is always someone to watch in these circumstances." pic.twitter.com/K5k12P0Vtc — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 30, 2026

Joe Musgrove is throwing "well into the 90s" with velo, he said. Feels good with a majority of his pitches. Still working through maintaining consistency each "inning" & needs to build up, but says his arm has been feeling "significantly better" & is recovering better. #Padres — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) July 30, 2026

Solid at-bat from Ethan Salas. Works back from 0-2 to draw a walk: pic.twitter.com/c7Q69QfGou — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) July 31, 2026

Why rebuilding is NOT a guarantee for the Padres@JonSchaeffer uses Nationals as proof that even landing stars through a rebuild doesn't guarantee playoff success



Covering how it's easy to judge front offices when you look at decision with hindsight



"Perspective is important" pic.twitter.com/u1JhKdWhrc — Padres Collective (@PadresHMA) July 30, 2026

Nobody is untouchable in the Padres organization, and that includes Ethan Salas, says @dennistlin. pic.twitter.com/mh2FRappRG — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) July 30, 2026

Jake Cronenworth in July is slashing .305/.374/.415.



His OBP is back up to levels from last year where he had a sneaky career high .367 OBP.



Great to see him back at 2B and proving himself to be a valuable two-hole hitter. pic.twitter.com/5N222tQ0Zk — Padres Burner (@Padres_Burner69) July 30, 2026

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