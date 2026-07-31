Padres Notes: Mason Miller Admits Trade Concern, Yankees Trade Prediction, SD Scouting Blue Jays, Mets
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The San Diego Padres lost to the San Francisco Giants, 4-1, on Thursday evening and moved to 55-54 on the year with three games to go until the trade deadline.
Speaking of trades, All-Star closer Mason Miller opened up on the upcoming deadline as his name continues to be firmly in the center of ongoing rumors.
The Padres started the season as a potential challenger to the throne that their divisional foes have held for the past two seasons, but a mix of injuries, stagnant offense and subpar pitching turned them into what many believed would be sellers at the trade deadline.
With the offense's recent production and currently sitting at one game over .500 in an air-tight National League wild-card race, the Padres are looking more like deadline buyers by the minute.
Miller touched on the kind of deal it took to get him to San Diego in the first place at the twilight of last year's deadline, and how that may be seen as an out-of-reach framework if a deal materialized at this point in the Padres' run.
“Everybody looked at [last year's trade] as a big prospect haul; kind of setting the bar, if you will,” Miller said. “Everybody has different ways of valuing and evaluating talent too. It’s a pretty hard thing to do."
In other news, a trade prediction with the New York Yankees sends a different All-Star reliever to the Bronx. The American League powerhouse needs relief pitching and has plenty of pieces to entice San Diego in a trade.
Finally, the Friars are reportedly scouting starting pitchers from the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets to potentially bolster a rotation that has proven time and time again to be a major pressure point thus far. It is worth noting that both Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta are nearing a return back to the mound after an injury-riddled first half of the season, but there is no guarantee as to the kind of work load the Padres can expect out of them.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Mason Miller Believes Padres Could Trade Him Under One Condition
Padres-Yankees Blockbuster Trade Prediction Sends All-Star Reliever to New York
Padres Scouted Struggling Blue Jays, Mets Starting Pitchers Ahead of Trade Deadline
Padres' Manny Machado Calls Out Reporters Amid Winning Streak
Padres Targeting 3 Outfielders at Trade Deadline, Including 2 From NL West Rival
Padres Announce Starting Pitchers For Final Series Before Trade Deadline vs Giants
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson