MLB Insider Doesn't Expect Padres to Acquire Red Sox All-Star Outfielder at Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is two weeks away, and teams all over the league are positioning themselves for a chaotic trade market.

The San Diego Padres are one of the teams that others around baseball are expected to watch closely, with nobody knowing whether they will buy or sell. Given where the Padres are in the standings, sitting 2.5 games back of the final wild-card spot in the National League, the organization has some big questions to answer.

Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has a reputation for getting creative in deals, but his hands could be tied this season. With a new ownership group coming into place and the team itself underperforming, it could make sense for the Padres to stand pat or sell.

San Diego has been linked with some of the bigger names around the league who could be available, but whether they pull the trigger remains to be seen. One name that has generated a ton of buzz around the Padres this year is All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox.

With the Padres' need for another bat and outfielder, the fit of Duran makes sense. But there is now some pessimism that Duran will be moved at the trade deadline, with Boston arguably baseball's hottest teams.

According to MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided, Boston is unlikely to sell, leaving the Padres with no chance to land Duran.

"Preller would surely love this. But the Red Sox seem unlikely to sell, and Duran has had a super high value in trade talks that no team has met," Murray wrote. "I can’t see that happening this year."

Is Jarren Duran Even Worth Trading For?

Duran has underperformed badly this season, with the veteran hitting at a lower rate than usual. Overall, the former All-Star has hit .190 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .594.

This isn't the type of player that the Padres would want to bring to the team this year anyway. San Diego has seen its own offensive problems, and adding another guy hitting under the Mendoza Line could be problematic.

Now, Duran is the perfect player for a bounce back if he were to get a change of scenery, but the price to land him may not be worth it. The Red Sox have reportedly held a high asking price for the All-Star in talks, and the Padres already have a limited number of assets to move.

Duran has two more years of team control, which would play into the high asking price for Boston. But if Duran were to ever become available, multiple teams across the league would make a run for his services.

Following the season, if the Padres still have interest in Duran, maybe a trade could be done over the offseason. Prices typically cost less in the winter than at the trade deadline, and the Red Sox may be more willing to move the All-Star at that point.

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