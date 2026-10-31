Padres' Michael King Predicted to Sign Blockbuster $140 Million Deal in Free Agency

Quickly after the 2026 season came to an end, San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Michael King opted out of his contract and became a free agent.

King opted out of his three-year, $75 million contract, which included opt outs after each of the first two seasons. The right-handed pitcher is now one of the top arms in this year's free-agent class as he gets set to enter his age-32 season.

In 2026, King earned a $12 million signing bonus with a $5 million salary. He added a $5 million buyout after forgoing the final two years and $58 million.

King will look for a deal that reflects the type of season he had and one he continues to strive for. Whether that's with the Padres or not is unclear at the moment.

Michael King Contract Projection

Matthew Pouliot of NBC Sports ranked the top free agents in this year's class and projected their contract deals. For King, Pouliot predicted a five-year, $140 million deal.

Michael King Should Be Padres’ Top Priority This Offseason

King's 2026 season was one to behold. He was the true ace for the Friars, posting a 3.21 ERA across 32 starts while recording 152 strikeouts, a 1.17 WHIP and a 12-10 record in a career-high 185 innings.

The 31-year-old completed his third season in San Diego. He was among the key pieces in the blockbuster Juan Soto deal that arrived in the winter before the 2024 season.

With Randy Vasquez as the only starting pitcher who is guaranteed to return in 2027, bringing back King is vital if the Padres want to establish themselves as true contenders next season.

However, as Pouliot notes, there could be some concerns with King.

"It is of some concern that his strikeout rate has dipped from 28 percent in his first full year as a starter in 2024 to 25 percent in 2025 and just 21 percent in 2026, but his velocity last season was actually up a tad and he’s also been getting more grounders," Pouliot wrote. "What works in his favor is that he has considerably less mileage on his arm than most 31-year-olds, and he’s ineligible for a qualifying offer after getting one last year."

Still, King will likely be at the top of the Padres' priority list this offseason. They essentially need to add at least three starting pitchers this winter, whether via free agency or trade.

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