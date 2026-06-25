Padres Notes: Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove Updates, Manny Machado Makes Change, Red Sox Stars to SD?

The San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-2, on Wednesday night and improved to 42-37 on the year. San Diego completed the series sweep and have now won five of their last seven games.

Recently-recalled southpaw JP Sears did his job as a spot starter, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing two runs with five strikeouts while earning the win.

Offensively, Ty France got the party started with a towering solo shot in the third inning that traveled 417 feet and brought in another run on a sacrifice fly.

After the Braves came within one, Samad Taylor — who is batting .407 in his last seven games — hit a two-run single in the sixth inning to put the game away.

In other news, manager Craig Stammen recently provided an update regarding starting pitchers Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove, who both have started playing long toss in the outfield.

“They’ve got a long way to go,” Stammen said. “Long tossing is certainly a good sign. It’s a great sign. … We’ve got a while yet for them. But so far so good. It is a sight for sore eyes, seeing those guys.”

Additionally, superstar Manny Machado had a mindset shift after a slow start to the 2026 campaign. Fresh off of a walk-off single on Tuesday, he spoke about what he has been doing differently and how it translated into an electric win for his team.

“When you do that, you’re able to connect," he said. "When you’re not trusting and you’re trying to look for the results, you probably just pull that [pitch foul] or [are] a little bit more anxious on it.”

Finally, the Padres have been linked to a trio of stars on the Boston Red Sox ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. From more production on offense to fixing a struggling rotation, perhaps the American League bottom feeders will be a team that can provide some relief to the Friars.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Manager Says Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove Have 'A Long Way to Go'

Padres' Manny Machado Has Officially Changed His Mindset in 2026

Padres Connected to 3 Red Sox All-Stars in Potential Blockbuster Trades

Padres Pitching Coach Says Top Reliever Has Been 'Inconsistent'

Padres Tweets of the Day

Ty France gets the @Padres on the board first with a second-deck blast 💥 pic.twitter.com/dlMlYAEtF6 — MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2026

The Padres have been connected to 3 Red Sox All-Stars by ESPN insiders ahead of the trade deadline👀👀



Would you want to see San Diego pursue any of these players? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/88ZwAy5UD9 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) June 24, 2026

X marks the spot. pic.twitter.com/N0KXbd2zfD — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 25, 2026

Hats off to Fernando Tatís Jr. 👏@DSmithShow praises the Padres' superstar for his strong play over the last month. pic.twitter.com/2Be8WVtdVz — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) June 24, 2026

Craig Stammen shared his expectations for JP Sears: pic.twitter.com/ZXnGZVUWjL — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 24, 2026

Wandy Peralta has a season ERA of 1.86 over 38⅔ innings. He hasn't allowed a run in June (12⅓ innings).



Adrían Morejón has a 1.57 ERA over his last 23 IP (and has faced the top or heart of the order many times in that span). He hit 100.9 mph with a sinker last night. #Padres — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) June 24, 2026

Ty France hits one into the second deck in left!



🎙️ @jesseagler pic.twitter.com/BR64FCJPBY — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 25, 2026

Revenge Game Alert 🔥: Ramon Laureano (San Diego Padres) faces his former team the Atlanta Braves. He is ranked 192 per @RotowireMLB. pic.twitter.com/f2Ns3i36Sy — Revenge Game Bets (@RevengeGameBets) June 24, 2026

What does AJ Preller have in the works? pic.twitter.com/JzZLofn6BC — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) June 24, 2026

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