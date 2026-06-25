Padres Notes: Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove Updates, Manny Machado Makes Change, Red Sox Stars to SD?
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The San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-2, on Wednesday night and improved to 42-37 on the year. San Diego completed the series sweep and have now won five of their last seven games.
Recently-recalled southpaw JP Sears did his job as a spot starter, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing two runs with five strikeouts while earning the win.
Offensively, Ty France got the party started with a towering solo shot in the third inning that traveled 417 feet and brought in another run on a sacrifice fly.
After the Braves came within one, Samad Taylor — who is batting .407 in his last seven games — hit a two-run single in the sixth inning to put the game away.
In other news, manager Craig Stammen recently provided an update regarding starting pitchers Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove, who both have started playing long toss in the outfield.
“They’ve got a long way to go,” Stammen said. “Long tossing is certainly a good sign. It’s a great sign. … We’ve got a while yet for them. But so far so good. It is a sight for sore eyes, seeing those guys.”
Additionally, superstar Manny Machado had a mindset shift after a slow start to the 2026 campaign. Fresh off of a walk-off single on Tuesday, he spoke about what he has been doing differently and how it translated into an electric win for his team.
“When you do that, you’re able to connect," he said. "When you’re not trusting and you’re trying to look for the results, you probably just pull that [pitch foul] or [are] a little bit more anxious on it.”
Finally, the Padres have been linked to a trio of stars on the Boston Red Sox ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. From more production on offense to fixing a struggling rotation, perhaps the American League bottom feeders will be a team that can provide some relief to the Friars.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Manager Says Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove Have 'A Long Way to Go'
Padres' Manny Machado Has Officially Changed His Mindset in 2026
Padres Connected to 3 Red Sox All-Stars in Potential Blockbuster Trades
Padres Pitching Coach Says Top Reliever Has Been 'Inconsistent'
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson