Padres Pitching Coach Says Top Reliever Has Been 'Inconsistent'

The San Diego Padres bullpen has been the strength of this team all season long, carrying the team to a winning record.

But relief pitchers are among the most volatile in baseball, with performances varying from year-to-year at times. This has been true for veteran Jason Adam this season, who just hasn't been able to find his full rhythm this season.

Adam has been good for the Padres, sporting an ERA of 2.54 over 32 appearances, but his outings just haven't been consistent.

After a shaky outing recently against the Texas Rangers, Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla called his performance "inconsistent". Adam has no allowed runs in three of his last four outings.

“There has just been a lot of inconsistencies with his repeatability,” Niebla said. “We’ve found some things, pinpointed some things. But he hasn’t been able to consistently repeat it.”

Part of the issue for Adam is that his velocity has been down on his fastball, as Adam has seen it go from 94.6 mph to 93.4 mph.

The veteran knows that he can be better going forward, and he's been working to get back to form. Adam is a top reliever for the Padres, so the team needs him to become a little more stable on the mound.

“I feel like we’re getting there,” Adam said. “These changes, one game you feel great, the next game they feel not quite as good. But the trend is up. So I feel like I’m starting to get to where I can shift out of the mechanical mindset, which is good. But I’m just ready to compete and put up zeroes for the boys.”

The right-hander did see his season be delayed after he ruptured his left quadriceps tendon last season. Adam had surgery to repair the issue, and the Padres slow-played him in terms of his recovery.

Before the injury last season, Adam was excellent for the Padres, posting an ERA of 1.93 over 65.1 innings. Putting him next to star closer Mason Miller has allowed San Diego some much-needed comfort late in games.

The inconsistency of Adam could stem from his trying to get back to normal after recovering from the surgery. So far, he's done a solid enough job for the Padres, but for this team to make a run at the postseason, Adam will need to be much stronger when called upon.

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