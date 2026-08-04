Padres Notes: SD Makes 3 Trades, Bolsters Starting Rotation, Mason Miller and Adrian Morejon Stay

The San Diego Padres lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-1, on Monday night and fell to 58-55 on the year in a big loss to kick off a crucial four-game set with the current wild-card holders.

Before the game, though, Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller proved once again why he is regarded as one of the best baseball executives on the planet.

Heading into the trade deadline, it was evident that the Friars needed starting pitching help and had one of the best bullpens in baseball. Preller made sure to keep the bullpen intact while adding a pair of starting pitchers to the rotation in another stunning display.

Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray of the San Francisco Giants was the first of the pitchers to be added, posting an ERA of 3.08 across 22 appearances this season. Ray is a two-time All-Star, most recently in 2025. He won the Cy Young in 2021.

Mere moments before the deadline was over, the Padres also acquired right-hander Casey Mize and infielder Gage Workman from the Detroit Tigers. The 29-year-old Mize is in the midst of the best season of his career, pitching to the tune of a 2.70 ERA across 16 starts. Workman is hitting .305 in 82 appearances at the Triple-A level.

The Friars also brought in right-hander Hunter Stratton from the Pittsburgh Pirates, who has an ERA of 3.31 in 28 Triple-A appearances this year. In order to make room on the roster, Jason Adam was transferred to the 60-day injured list. He's expected to return sometime in late August or September to boost to an already elite bullpen.

Speaking of the already elite bullpen, perhaps the biggest deal of the deadline was one that didn't happen. With Mason Miller and Adrian Morejon labeled as potential trade bait seemingly all summer long, both are still firmly on the roster and a major part of the Padres' anticipated October run.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Acquiring Robbie Ray From Giants in Blockbuster Trade

Padres Acquire Casey Mize, More in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Buzzer Beater

Padres Announce One More Surprise Trade, Acquire Veteran Pitcher From Pirates

Padres Targeting Mets' $75 Million Struggling Pitcher in Surprise Twist: Report

What Are the Padres Trading to the Giants for Robbie Ray?

Padres Unlikely to Trade Adrian Morejon, Hope to Sign Him Long-Term: Report

Padres Announce Mason Miller News on Trade Deadline Day

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres acquired one of the game's best available starting pitchers, Tigers RHP Casey Mize, and MORE in a BLOCKBUSTER trade ahead of the deadline🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



Read below for everything you need to know about the deal⬇️⬇️



HOW WE FEELING, PADRES FANS?!?! pic.twitter.com/yiYBdm64nQ — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 3, 2026

AJ Preller on his mindset entering the trade deadline and how he landed on acquiring Robbie Ray and Casey Mize: pic.twitter.com/J0RWr8sExx — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 3, 2026

Things are heating up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EGIifzW0D8 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 4, 2026

Xander Bogaerts' reaction to the Padres' moves at the trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/7dWSTz12iI — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 3, 2026

AJ Preller was asked if he believes the Dodgers are ruining baseball: pic.twitter.com/Cd1kcOYhrA — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 4, 2026

True to it, not new to it. pic.twitter.com/pX8NDSdhDU — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 3, 2026

Mason Miller's reaction to the Padres trade deadline moves: pic.twitter.com/0Imu1xGzdY — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 3, 2026

Read below for the FULL details of the Padres-Giants Robbie Ray trade, including:



- What the Padres gave up

- How much money the Padres are taking on

- How Robbie Ray fits with San Diego pic.twitter.com/cJfbH3rFbH — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 3, 2026

AJ Preller was asked how encouraged he is that Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove could return to the Padres soon and make an impact: pic.twitter.com/OqfJ4tLrHQ — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 4, 2026

FULL TRADE DETAILS:



PADRES GET: ROBBIE RAY



GIANTS: No. 4 Miguel Mendez, No. 9 Joniel Hernandez https://t.co/0t5YSGvvyA — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) August 3, 2026

Craig Stammen shared his thoughts on the Padres' trade deadline moves and what Robbie Ray and Casey Mize bring to the team: pic.twitter.com/3nazLs3i6J — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 4, 2026

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