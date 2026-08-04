Padres Notes: SD Makes 3 Trades, Bolsters Starting Rotation, Mason Miller and Adrian Morejon Stay
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The San Diego Padres lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-1, on Monday night and fell to 58-55 on the year in a big loss to kick off a crucial four-game set with the current wild-card holders.
Before the game, though, Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller proved once again why he is regarded as one of the best baseball executives on the planet.
Heading into the trade deadline, it was evident that the Friars needed starting pitching help and had one of the best bullpens in baseball. Preller made sure to keep the bullpen intact while adding a pair of starting pitchers to the rotation in another stunning display.
Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray of the San Francisco Giants was the first of the pitchers to be added, posting an ERA of 3.08 across 22 appearances this season. Ray is a two-time All-Star, most recently in 2025. He won the Cy Young in 2021.
Mere moments before the deadline was over, the Padres also acquired right-hander Casey Mize and infielder Gage Workman from the Detroit Tigers. The 29-year-old Mize is in the midst of the best season of his career, pitching to the tune of a 2.70 ERA across 16 starts. Workman is hitting .305 in 82 appearances at the Triple-A level.
The Friars also brought in right-hander Hunter Stratton from the Pittsburgh Pirates, who has an ERA of 3.31 in 28 Triple-A appearances this year. In order to make room on the roster, Jason Adam was transferred to the 60-day injured list. He's expected to return sometime in late August or September to boost to an already elite bullpen.
Speaking of the already elite bullpen, perhaps the biggest deal of the deadline was one that didn't happen. With Mason Miller and Adrian Morejon labeled as potential trade bait seemingly all summer long, both are still firmly on the roster and a major part of the Padres' anticipated October run.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Acquiring Robbie Ray From Giants in Blockbuster Trade
Padres Acquire Casey Mize, More in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Buzzer Beater
Padres Announce One More Surprise Trade, Acquire Veteran Pitcher From Pirates
Padres Targeting Mets' $75 Million Struggling Pitcher in Surprise Twist: Report
What Are the Padres Trading to the Giants for Robbie Ray?
Padres Unlikely to Trade Adrian Morejon, Hope to Sign Him Long-Term: Report
Padres Announce Mason Miller News on Trade Deadline Day
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson